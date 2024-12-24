ESPN Pays Tribute To SportsCenter Researcher Who Died Of Cancer At 41

ESPN is mourning the death of Zach Jones, a research manager for SportsCenter, who died Sunday, two years after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer. He was 41.

SportsCenter anchor Randy Scott announced Jones’ death Monday during a broadcast.

“You may have never seen him on your screens, but you saw his work on our live golf coverage or women’s college basketball coverage, or on any of our SportsCenter shows,” Scott said.

Scott said Jones joined ESPN in 2010 as a researcher before moving to the management team in 2018. Since that time he had served as a member of stats and information.

ESPN injury analyst Stephania Bell paid tribute to Jones on X. “Beyond his impressive contributions elsewhere, Zach provided the data backbone to Fantasy Football Now,” she wrote. “Kind, thoughtful and sharp as they come, Zach made research ‘fun’ for us.”

ESPN producer Paul Hembekides wrote, “A heartfelt tribute to my colleague Zach Jones — a dedicated husband, father, mentor, and friend. Please consider supporting his precious family during this difficult time. He included a link to a donation page, which states that Jones was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer at 39 years old after having no family history of colon cancer and no genetic dispositions to cancer.

CBS Sports researcher and writer Paul Clawson also remembered Jones on X. “So sad to hear of Zach’s passing. I was fortunate to work with Zach for many years,” he wrote. “What a wonderful, joyful person. Grateful knowing Zach is resting in heaven after his courageous battle. Praying for his wife and son.”

Jones is survived by his wife Amber, and his 10-year-old son Silas.

We remembered Zach Jones on SportsCenter this morning.



Our friend, Amber's husband, and Silas's dad.

Wonderful tribute to our friend, Zach Jones. Beyond his impressive contributions elsewhere, Zach provided the data backbone to Fantasy Football Now. Kind, thoughtful and sharp as they come, Zach made research "fun" for us.

Gone too soon. My thoughts are with his family. 💔

Gone too soon. My thoughts are with his family. 💔 — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) December 24, 2024

Thank you for the tribute. So sad to hear of Zach's passing.



I was fortunate to work with Zach for many years. What a wonderful, joyful person.



Grateful knowing Zach is resting in heaven after his courageous battle. Praying for his wife and son.

