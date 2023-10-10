ESPN NHL analyst Barry Melrose has Parkinson's disease, retiring from network

NHL analyst Barry Melrose has Parkinson's disease and will be retiring from ESPN, the network announced Tuesday.

"I've worked with Barry at ESPN for over a quarter century. Cold beers and hearty laughs in smokey cigar bars. A razor sharp wit, he was always early & looked like a million bucks. I love him. I'll miss him," NHL analyst John Buccigross wrote on social media.

Parkinson's disease is a disorder that affects the nervous system and body parts controlled by the nerves. It can cause stiffness or slowing of movement and noticeable tremors and there is no cure.

The 67-year-old Melrose joined the network in 1996 and left for a brief period in June 2008 to accept the Tampa Bay Lightning's head coaching job.

Hard to imagine hockey on ESPN without @NHLBarryMelrose, who's been instrumental in our coverage for decades. @espnSteveLevy just led a wonderful tribute on SportsCenter.



🏒 Stick tap to a true original and one of the sport's signature voices. We are all rooting for Barry. pic.twitter.com/8AzDu14JPY — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) October 10, 2023

NHL POINTS PROJECTIONS: How will teams fare this season?

He was fired just 16 games into his stint with Tampa Bay and rejoined the network in 2009.

Before joining ESPN, he coached the Los Angeles Kings and led the Kings to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season in 1992-93, losing in five games to the Montreal Canadiens.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: ESPN's Barry Melrose has Parkinson's disease