ESPN mocks trade involving Bears and Cowboys

As trades begin in the NFL with three happening this week, there are plenty of hypotheticals for teams around the league, addressing needs that could help turn their season around. With two wide receivers and a defensive end already traded in three different moves this week, ESPN has put together several trades they'd like to see happen during this season.

The Chicago Bears (4-2) will need to start honing in on the keys to their offense and building chemistry with who they have, rather than just continuing to experiment. Part of that has already started coming together, with the Bears offense progressing significantly each and every week, especially over their past three consecutive wins.

In the ESPN+ article, Bill Barnwell suggests that the Bears move on from a former key playmaker in their running game, and helping out another NFC team. During their three-game winning streak, the Bears have leaned on running backs D'Andre Swift, in his first year of a three-year deal he signed in free agency, and Roschon Johnson, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. That has left Khalil Herbert, an explosive playmaker out of the backfield as the odd player out, and in this mock trade, he gets shipped out.

The mock trade: Bears send Khalil Herbert to Cowboys for 2025 sixth-round pick

The Dallas Cowboys need help, especially on offense, especially in the running game which is led by Rico Dowdle who spent years buried on the depth chart. Bringing in familiar face in veteran Ezekiel Elliott has not helped the running game, and they're searching for answers in Dallas.

Herbert may not be big-name solution Dallas needs, but from 2021 to 2023, he ranked seventh in the NFL with a 4.9 yards-per-carry average for running backs who carried the ball 300 times or more during that span. In his first three seasons with the Bears, Herbert has had 24 rushes for 13 yards or greater, showcasing his big-play ability.

Coming into the final year of his contract with the Bears, Herbert has lost all playing time with the offense as they've started to find their stride. He's just played a total of 27 offensive snaps this year, and has not seen the field since Week 3, as Swift and Johnson have taken over.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a fiery radio interview this week when asked about off-season moves that weren't made and have seen the team disappoint through the first six weeks. Herbert won't be the biggest name in trade conversations, but he could bring back late-round draft value for the Bears who are no longer using him, and a potential boost for a Cowboys offense in dire need.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: ESPN mocks trade involving Bears and Cowboys