ESPN inadvertently roasted Florida retaining Billy Napier during awful game against Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators reacts in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Florida coach Billy Napier earned a major vote of confidence from his school's athletic director on Thursday.

The Gators then spent Saturday laying one of the ugliest eggs of the college football season against Texas, going down 35-0 at halftime.

After playing close with Georgia last week until a late collapse, the Gators spent Saturday afternoon getting bulldozed by the Longhorns.

This stinky performance really did come off the heels of Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin writing a passionate defense of Napier's standing with the program, which is a tough look for folks in Gainesville.

Somehow, it's also not the worst moment in Florida athletics this week.

Goodness gracious, Gators. Florida is down bad right now, at no fault but to those in charge of stewarding the school's two biggest athletic programs.

If this brutal ESPN graphic juxtaposition doesn't sum this all up, we're not sure what will.

