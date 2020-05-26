ESPN Is Hosting an All-Star Peloton Ride with a Bunch of Amazing Athletes
They've won Olympic medals, Super Bowls, NCAA championships, and PGA Tours, but some of the world's most prominent athletes are about to experience another epic competition — a 20-minute Peloton race.
ESPN has teamed up with Peloton to host the Peloton All-Star Ride on May 30, which will feature sixteen famous athletes — eight male and eight female — riding from their respective homes.
The rider with the highest output number (the combination of a rider’s cadence and resistance) in each of the two rides will be declared the winner for his or her respective division. If the participating athletes collectively reach an output of 3,000, Peloton will donate one million meals to the Food Bank for New York City.
Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint will be leading the men’s division, which includes famous faces like NFL star Kyle Rudolph, Super Bowl champion Booger McFarland, and professional golfers Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson.
The women's division, which features athletes like Olympic gymnast Kyla Ross, tennis star Victoria Azarenka, and Olympic softball player Michele Smith, will be helmed by Peloton instructor Robin Arzon.
ESPN on-air commentator Ryan Ruocco and Peloton instructor Ally Love will provide commentary during the one-hour special.
See below for the full list of competing athletes.
Men's Division
Mike Golic, Jr.: ESPN analyst and former Notre Dame Football standout
Matt Grevers: Olympic swimmer
Gordon Hayward: NBA All-Star
Booger McFarland: NFL analyst and two-time Super Bowl champion
Rory McIlroy: professional golfer
Kyle Rudolph: Minnesota Vikings tight end
Justin Thomas: professional golfer
Bubba Watson: professional golfer
Women's Divison
Victoria Azarenka: professional tennis player
Allyson Felix: Olympic track and field gold medalist
Morgan Pressel: professional golfer
Monica Puig: professional tennis player
Colleen Quigley: Olympic cross country runner
Kyla Ross: Olympic gymnast
Michele Smith: Olympic softball player
Dawn Stanley: South Carolina women's basketball team head coach
Peloton All-Stars Ride airs Saturday, May 30 at 12 p.m. EST.