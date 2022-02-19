ESPN’s GameDay headed to Waco, Texas for Kansas Jayhawks vs. Baylor Bears hoops game

ESPN’s College GameDay crew will be in Waco, Texas for the Kansas-Baylor men’s basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 26, the network announced Saturday.

The Jayhawks and Bears will tip at 7 p.m., several hours after the GameDay TV show, which will begin at 10 a.m. at the Ferrell Center.

On March 5, GameDay will travel to Durham, North Carolina for the North Carolina-Duke game. It will be the last home game of Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career.

GameDay was in Lawrence on Jan. 29 for the KU-Kentucky game, won by the Wildcats, 80-62.

ESPN College GameDay is hosted by Seth Davis, who is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg.

The Jayhawks have been featured on GameDay with 20 regular-season appearances and three at neutral locations. The Jayhawks are 13-7 in their previous regular-season appearances (16-7 overall). Here is a list of Kansas’ all-time appearances on GameDay.

Jan. 29, 2005 – Texas at Kansas (W, 90-65)

Feb. 25, 2006 – Kansas at Texas (L, 55-80)

Feb. 4, 2007 – Texas A&M at Kansas (L, 66-69)

March 1, 2008 – Kansas State at Kansas (W, 88-74)

Jan. 30, 2010 – Kansas at Kansas State (W, 81-79 OT])

Jan. 29, 2011 – Kansas State at Kansas (W, 90-66)

Feb. 4, 2012 – Kansas at Missouri (L, 71-74)

Feb. 16, 2013 – Texas at Kansas (W, 73-47)

March 1, 2014 – Kansas at Oklahoma State (L, 65-72)

Jan. 17, 2015 – Kansas at Iowa State (L, 81-86)

*Feb. 28, 2015 – Texas at Kansas (W, 69-64)

Jan. 30, 2016 – Kentucky at Kansas (W, 90-84 OT)

Feb. 13, 2016 – Kansas at Oklahoma (W, 76-72)

Jan. 28, 2017 – Kansas at Kentucky (W, 79-73)

Feb. 17, 2018 – West Virginia at Kansas (W, 77-69)

Feb. 24, 2018 – Kansas at Texas Tech (W, 74-72)

Jan. 26, 2019 – Kansas at Kentucky (L, 63-71)

Jan. 25, 2020 – Tennessee at Kansas (W, 74-68)

Feb. 11, 2020 – Kansas at Baylor (W, 64-61)

Jan. 26, 2022 — Kentucky at Kansas (L,80-62)

Postseason:

April 8, 2008 – vs. Memphis (W, 75-68 OT)

April 6, 2008 – vs. North Carolina (W, 84-66)

March 11, 2006 – vs. Nebraska (W, 79-65)