ESPN, DraftKings Execs Join Soccer NFT Platform Sorare Following $680M Raise

Eli Tan
·1 min read

European soccer NFT platform Sorare is continuing its growth with a slew of new hires, the company announced Thursday.

  • Ryan Spoon has been appointed as chief operating officer, bringing experience from BetMGM and ESPN.

  • Michael Melzer, who previously worked for sports betting site DraftKings, will be the company’s new VP of business development.

  • David Byttow, a tech veteran who’s worked for Lyft, Snap and Postmates, has been hired as head of mobile.

  • Kiana Davari has been brought on as Sorare’s head of people. She oversaw international talent as the first-ever recruiter at Lyft.

  • Sorare raised $680 million in a Series B funding round that valued the company at $4.3 billion.

  • The Paris-based firm has plans to grow the business internationally, including opening a U.S. office.

Read more: European Football NFT Platform Sorare Raises $680M Series B

