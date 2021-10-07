ESPN, DraftKings Execs Join Soccer NFT Platform Sorare Following $680M Raise
European soccer NFT platform Sorare is continuing its growth with a slew of new hires, the company announced Thursday.
Ryan Spoon has been appointed as chief operating officer, bringing experience from BetMGM and ESPN.
Michael Melzer, who previously worked for sports betting site DraftKings, will be the company’s new VP of business development.
David Byttow, a tech veteran who’s worked for Lyft, Snap and Postmates, has been hired as head of mobile.
Kiana Davari has been brought on as Sorare’s head of people. She oversaw international talent as the first-ever recruiter at Lyft.
Sorare raised $680 million in a Series B funding round that valued the company at $4.3 billion.
The Paris-based firm has plans to grow the business internationally, including opening a U.S. office.
Read more: European Football NFT Platform Sorare Raises $680M Series B