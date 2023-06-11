ESPN director Kyle Brown dies while working college baseball Super Regional game

Brown, 42, is survived by his wife and four children

ESPN said Sunday that director Kyle Brown died while working during a college baseball game on Saturday. Brown was 42.

The network said Brown suffered a medical emergency while on-site in Winston-Salem, N.C., at Wake Forest’s Super Regional game against Alabama and passed away.

“A 16-year ESPN employee, Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team — and highly accomplished, having captured two Sports Emmy Awards while working a multitude of sports from baseball and basketball to ‘Monday Night Football’ and college football," the network said in a statement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“A former Ohio State pitcher, Kyle cherished the opportunity to have a career in sports. His ESPN family wishes to extend our deepest condolences and full support to Kyle’s loved ones, including his wife Megan, their four children Makayla, Carson, Camden and Madyn and their beloved dog Rookie.”

ESPN opened its Sunday college baseball coverage with a tribute to Brown’s life.

NCAA Baseball coverage across ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPNU began at noon today with this tribute to Kyle Brown from @KrisBudden pic.twitter.com/l4B7uuXcJT — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 11, 2023

Brown knew early on that he wanted to work in sports and for ESPN. In a 2003 story on Ohio State’s website, he said he fell in love with television production of sporting events after tagging along with a neighbor who was a director at ESPN. He had started working for ESPN productions at various Ohio State games televised by the network since he was a freshman in high school.

“When Dick Vitale came into town I was pretty much his chauffeur for the day,” Brown told Ohio State’s site 20 years ago. “You listen to him on TV and think ‘This guy must drink Red Bull by the gallon’ but off the air he is one of the most laid back, nicest guys in the world.”