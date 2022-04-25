ESPN.com projects two Kansas Jayhawks as first-round selections in 2022 NBA Draft

Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun are considered first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, according to projections released by ESPN.com on Monday.

Agbaji, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound senior guard from Kansas City, who like Braun on Sunday announced plans to enter the June 23 draft, was listed as a lottery pick by ESPN.com Monday. Analysts Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz speculated that Agbaji would be the Cleveland Cavaliers’ choice at No. 14 overall.

Braun, a 6-7, 218-pound junior guard who attended Blue Valley Northwest High School, was listed by ESPN.com as No. 28 pick of the first round to Golden State.

In all, there are 30 first-round selections.

Of Cleveland’s projected pick of Agbaji, analyst Schmitz wrote: “Cleveland competing for a playoff spot quicker than most league executives expected, the Cavs can add another quality rotation player on the perimeter in Agbaji, who has turned himself into one of the best shooters in the draft — 41% on 6.5 attempts (from three) per game.

“Given Darius Garland’s All-Star ascension in addition to the presence of shot creators like Caris LeVert, Collin Sexton (a potential free agent) and Evan Mobley, adding a prospect who doesn’t need much volume to be effective makes sense for J.B. Bickerstaff’s club. Agbaji fits the bill as he’s an impressive open-court athlete, can space the floor out of spot-ups and serve as a weapon via off-ball screens and handoffs while possessing the tools to defend up to three positions when at his best. There are players with more traditional “upside” on the board, but Agbaji is arguably the draft’s most ready prospect behind Iowa star Keegan Murray, with a clear NBA role.”

Of Braun, Schmitz wrote: “The 6-6 wing Braun fits the Warriors style perfectly, as he’s a quick decision-maker, hard-nosed defender, active cutter, impressive transition finisher, excellent positional rebounder and capable standstill shooter who is comfortable filling in the gaps and playing off other stars. He doesn’t quite have one elite NBA skill to hang his hat on and his shooting confidence ebbs and flows, but Braun is a national champion with winning pedigree and the type of role-player whom potential title contenders like the Warriors covet.”

KU junior-to-be forward Jalen Wilson and current seniors David McCormack, Remy Martin, Jalen Coleman-Lands and Mitch Lightfoot were not listed in ESPN.com’s two-round mock draft. Braun, Wilson and McCormack would have college eligibility remaining if they were to pull their names out of the draft pool by June 1.

The NBA Draft lottery is set for May 17. The draft is June 23 in Brooklyn, New York.

CBSsports.com update

KU’s Agbaji is listed as the No. 10 pick of the Washington Wizards in the most recent mock draft of CBSsports.com. Braun was not listed as a first-round pick. CBSsports.com has not yet released its second-round predictions.

Of Washington’s projected selection of Agbaji, CBSsports.com’s Kyle Boone wrote: “A year ago, Agbaji tested the draft waters and ultimately came back to school in a quest to improve his stock. Well, mission accomplished. As a senior with KU this season he shot above 40% from three-point range, embraced his role as the team’s alpha scorer and, oh, by the way, led the Jayhawks to a national title. His NBA-ready body, defensive intensity and outside shooting scream NBA role player.”

SI.com update

SI.com in its latest mock draft has Agbaji the No. 14 overall pick of the draft (Atlanta Hawks). Reporter Jeremy Woo lists Braun the 16th pick of Round 2 (to Memphis).

Of the Agbaji pick, SI.com’s Woo wrote: “After leading Kansas to a national title, Agbaji figures to come off the board as early as the late lottery, viewed by teams as a reliable role player who will benefit from pairing with NBA-quality passers. Though he’s a little short for an NBA wing and turns 22 next week, Agbaji has a huge frame that will play up physically in the pros and help him match up across multiple positions. He’s a dangerous standstill shooter who operates off one or two dribbles, and while it’s hard to expect him to become much of a playmaker, he should be able to boost his team’s offense in a supporting role. Agbaji isn’t a very complicated player to assess, and given he should be able to contribute as a rookie, he should appeal to playoff-hopeful teams in this part of the draft.

“The Hawks may not have a pronounced need on draft night, with an expensive roster that’s presently covered at every spot. Agbaji is a good bet to produce on his rookie contract and would fit as a supporting player next to Trae Young.”

Sporting News update

KU’s Agbaji is listed as the No. 11 pick of the first round (by New York Knicks) in the most recent Sporting News mock draft. Sporting News does not currently list second-round picks.

“Agbaji’s improvements as a shooter this season had him skyrocketing up draft boards and after leading Kansas on a run to the national championship, it’s easy to see why,” wrote analyst Kyle Irving. “Even though it’s rare to see a senior in the lottery these days, Agbaji looks like he could contribute to an NBA rotation immediately. He’s a wing with good length and elite athleticism. He’s an active defender and uses his speed to his advantage in transition to create easy buckets for his team. He’s always moving off the ball as a cutter and after knocking down nearly 40 percent of his 3s this year, he projects as an ideal 3-and-D player that any NBA roster could use.”