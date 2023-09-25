ESPN College GameDay in Durham: Everything to know about parking, arrival times and more
For the first time, Duke will be the center of the college football universe.
The Blue Devils will host Notre Dame on Saturday in Durham, and ESPN’s College GameDay will set the scene with their popular national pregame show.
It will be Duke’s first time hosting the show in program history, thanks to its run up the college football rankings.
While the game isn’t until that evening, Duke fans will be around the campus and Wallace Wade Stadium hours before kickoff. Duke announced Monday night the GameDay set will be at Abele Quad, located just in front of the iconic Duke Chapel.
Here’s what to know if you plan to go.
What time does the game start? How early can fans arrive?
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m., but gates at the stadium will open 90 minutes before kickoff.
What time does ESPN’s College GameDay start?
ESPN’s College GameDay starts at 9:00 a.m.
What to expect: ESPN’s College GameDay, Built by The Home Depot, will televise a live three-hour show. Host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, college football insider Pete Thamel, and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims.
Other special events related to the game will be announced this week, the school said.
The @CollegeGameDay show location pic.twitter.com/UzUdVP2TgU
— Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 25, 2023
What time should you arrive for College GameDay?
If you want to see all of the celebrities of GameDay, you will want to get to the stadium between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. The show culminates in Lee Corso picking the winner. Celebrity pickers are also a huge part of the popular pregame show.
What signs can I bring to College GameDay?
One of the most beloved traditions associated with College GameDay is making signs that might show up on TV. But be aware that “no vulgar signs, .com, .net, .org, political or religious signs are allowed,” according to ESPN.
“For fans entering the pit, signs cannot be on poles or oversized. All signs brought to Saturday’s taping will be inspected before entry and must abide by College GameDay’s sign policies or will be removed,” ESPN stated.
Where to park for Duke vs. Notre Dame football game
The school said that modified parking operations will be in effect for Notre Dame game.
Fans attending the game will have the opportunity to get a spot as early as 6 a.m. at the Iron Duke parking lots when gates officially open.
General public parking lots – The Jogging Trail Lot on NC 751/Cameron Blvd. and the Chemistry Lot on Circuit Drive open at 7 a.m. each game day. In general, additional lots will open three hours before kickoff.
Recreational and Oversized Vehicle (RV/OV) Parking Lot – GC Lot - is open from 6-9 p.m. each Friday evening before game day. The lot will re-open at 7 a.m. on game day. The lot will close at noon on the Sunday after game day.
General public parking – Free parking is available for all regular-sized vehicles (less than 9 feet wide and 18 feet long). Duke University and Medical Center students and employees should park in “General Public Parking” lots for game day. More information about parking can be found on the Duke football website at https://goduke.com/sports/2022/7/25/brooks-field-at-wallace-wade-stadium.aspx.