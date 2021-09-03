ESPN’s College GameDay is in Charlotte for Clemson-Georiga. What you need to know

Charlotte will be at the center of the college football world Saturday with Bank of America Stadium hosting a top-five matchup between No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia.

Though the game won’t kick off until 7:30 p.m. (airing on ABC) fans in Charlotte will have the opportunity to get in on the action early.

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of ESPN’s College GameDay crew will film live in Charlotte on Saturday morning.

Here’s what fans need to know.

Where will College GameDay film?

The ESPN crew will set camp at Romare Bearden Park, located on 300 S. Church Street. The 5.4-acre public park is just a half mile away from Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte and offers a unique view of the city skyline.

The College GameDay show will air live on ESPN from 9 a.m. to noon.

How often has College GameDay featured Clemson?

Saturday’s game will mark the 29th appearance for the Tigers as College GameDay’s featured game. Since 2015, Dabo Swinney’s team has been featured 21 times — more than any other school.

Traditionally, GameDay’s presence has been a good omen for the Tigers, as they’ve gone 18-10 in their appearances and won 14 of the last 17 contests. Clemson’s 11-game GameDay winning streak from 2016-19 was the longest streak in the nation before the Tigers fell to LSU in the national title game.

How accurate are Lee Corso’s picks?

Regular viewers of College GameDay should be familiar with former coach Lee Corso — one of the show’s biggest personalities. As part of the GameDay tradition, Corso picks a winner for the upcoming matchup by putting on the mascot head of the program he’s picking.

If Corso dons the Tiger mascot, Clemson fans should feel confident. The Tigers are 11-3 when Corso picks them. He’s had less success picking against Clemson, with the Tigers going 6-7 in those games.