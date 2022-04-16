ESPN broadcast of Timberwolves-Grizzlies marred by 'jackhammer' audio disruption

In an NBA playoff matchup between Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards up top and Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaren Jackson Jr. down low, it was ESPN that brought the noise.

Way, way too much noise.

The first quarter of ESPN's broadcast of Game 1 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies was marred by a loud and bizarre that can be best described as a cross between static and a jackhammer.

ESPN has gone several minutes having the studio crew calling the Grizzlies Timberwolves game after things went VERY wrong with the normal audio feed. pic.twitter.com/OKfXI6srBZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 16, 2022

This was no momentary interruption either. The disturbance went on for several minutes, with ESPN attempting to test its audio on the air and resorting to having an announcer call the game remotely while trying to sort out what was going wrong.

ESPN is not serious bruh people could hear them testing their audio during the Timberwolves Grizzlies game 😭pic.twitter.com/kcTLVsNISP — 𝗗𝗿𝗲𝘄⁰ ⭐️ (@MambaSzn24) April 16, 2022

The issue was eventually resolved, but not before scores of fans clowned them on Twitter for such a critical error.

How do I sue ESPN for hearing loss, that painful sound just wrecked me — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) April 16, 2022

Oh my God this is horrendous. Come on ESPN — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) April 16, 2022

The decision to have a jackhammer call the Grizzlies/Wolves game was a controversial one, and ESPN will have to live with the consequences. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) April 16, 2022

has ESPN tried plugging it out and plugging it back in ? — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) April 16, 2022

Behind the scenes at espn right now pic.twitter.com/hqvhL6riEV — aaron. (@ayroned) April 16, 2022

No way ESPN still hasn’t figured out the audio. Hire a Twitch streamer. Dude woulda fixed it with 3 clicks of a mouse. — Joe Knows (@JoeKnowsYT) April 16, 2022