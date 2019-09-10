ESPN broadcast changes graphic after complaints on social media

The ESPN broadcast took flak on social media for the color display of the down and distance graphic during the Texans-Saints "Monday Night Football" contest.

The graphic, which was in the bottom right corner of the screen, appeared yellow, resembling a penalty flag alert. After numerous complaints on Twitter, producers changed the color to something more neutral at halftime.

"Our ESPN production team is aware of the feedback on the #MNF down and distance graphic," ESPN PR spokesman Bill Hofheimer tweeted. "We have called an audible and adjusted for the 2nd half of #HOUvsNO and for the #DENvsOAK game to follow."

The graphic was originally supposed to appear lime green, but to make things more confusing, it changed to black when there was a flag on a play.

No one was happy.

It seems like #NFLTwitter is ready to make as much of an impact as #NBATwitter.


