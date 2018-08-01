ESPN bringing back ESPN8: The Ocho
The Average Joes will have their day in the spotlight once again.
ESPN2 will switch to ESPN8 on Aug. 8 for the return of ESPN8: The Ocho after a successful first run last year.
IT'S BACK!
ESPN8: The Ocho is happening again. https://t.co/9IusD8v0CS pic.twitter.com/ue2hSm8Q1k
— ESPN (@espn) August 1, 2018
The schedule was announced Wednesday, via an ESPN press release:
Midnight “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”
2 a.m. SkyZone Ultimate Dodgeball Championship
3 a.m. US Open Ultimate Championships
4 a.m. Spikeball East Tour Series
5 a.m. Cornhole: ACL Pro Invitational
6 a.m. 2006 Johnsonville Brat Eating World Championship
6:30 a.m. 2006 Krystal World Hamburger Eating Championship
7 a.m. World Championship of Ping Pong
8 a.m. Fenway Hurling Classic
9 a.m. Amazing Games: Spain
9:30 a.m. Amazing Games: Korea
10 a.m. Premier League Darts
11 a.m. E:60 on ESPN8
Noon SportsCenter on ESPN8
12:30 p.m. Amazing Games: England
1 p.m. Kabaddi
2 p.m. The Saber Legion 2018: Awakening
3 p.m. World Sumo Challenge
4 p.m. Women’s Flat Track Derby
5 p.m. Best of Chess Boxing
6 p.m. Moxie Games
8 p.m. 2018 Dodgeball World Cup
10 p.m. Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
ESPN 8: The Ocho was coined in the 2004 movie "Dodgeball" and portrayed a network that covers the most obscure sports ranging from chess and ping pong to sumo wrestling and, you guessed it, dodgeball.