ESPN baseball reporter’s Twitter account hacked while fans await lockout news

Pete Grathoff
·2 min read
Screengrab of Matthew Brownstein tweet

Fans hoping for a resolution to the Major League Baseball lockout have been glued to Twitter for weeks, hoping for news of a resolution.

Among the most-followed MLB writers is ESPN baseball columnist Jeff Passan, but fans hoping for news about a deal instead saw Passan tweet about cryptocurrency on Thursday morning.

Passan’s Twitter name was switched to “Jeff.eth” and his photo was changed and his and noted he was an “NFT enthusiast.”

ESPN, aware of the Twitter takeover, told the New York Post: “We’re in the process of addressing it.”

While his Twitter problems undoubtedly caused headaches for Passan, a baseball player, fans and teams had plenty of jokes. Ditto for Passan’s colleagues at ESPN.

Mets pitcher Trevor Williams shared this:

The Royals’ Triple-A affiliate chimed in:

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes shared a meme:

Alden Gonzalez, an ESPN baseball reporter, joked about the lockout and Passan:

Reddit tweeted this:

Pat McAfee mentioned the incident on his show:

The Athletic’s Molly Knight shared this:

And here is what others were saying.

A few hours after the takeover, it appeared Passan had regained control. of his Twitter account.

