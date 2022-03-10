ESPN baseball reporter’s Twitter account hacked while fans await lockout news

Fans hoping for a resolution to the Major League Baseball lockout have been glued to Twitter for weeks, hoping for news of a resolution.

Among the most-followed MLB writers is ESPN baseball columnist Jeff Passan, but fans hoping for news about a deal instead saw Passan tweet about cryptocurrency on Thursday morning.

Passan’s Twitter name was switched to “Jeff.eth” and his photo was changed and his and noted he was an “NFT enthusiast.”

DID PASSAN GET HACKED BY AN NFT PAGE LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/zMbFqqsYAq — Beckett (@410Beck) March 10, 2022

ESPN, aware of the Twitter takeover, told the New York Post: “We’re in the process of addressing it.”

While his Twitter problems undoubtedly caused headaches for Passan, a baseball player, fans and teams had plenty of jokes. Ditto for Passan’s colleagues at ESPN.

Mets pitcher Trevor Williams shared this:

Passan hacked!!! BINGO I GOT BINGO!!! — Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) March 10, 2022

The Royals’ Triple-A affiliate chimed in:

While we are all waiting for Jeff Passan to get his Twitter back...



Now is a good time to remind y'all our single game tickets are on sale



️: https://t.co/5qlt5sbt1d — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) March 10, 2022

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes shared a meme:

my guy Jeff Passan trying to get back on twitter right now pic.twitter.com/T7whpIIk8z — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 10, 2022

Alden Gonzalez, an ESPN baseball reporter, joked about the lockout and Passan:

oh great, they're gonna have to negotiate jeff passan's twitter account into the cba now — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) March 10, 2022

Reddit tweeted this:

Hey this is Jeff Passan, @RedditCFB let me use their account since I got hacked by lame crypto bros. I'll be covering CFB now since the MLB is over. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 10, 2022

Pat McAfee mentioned the incident on his show:

Hello beautiful people.. IT IS OH MY GOD JEFF PASSAN HAS BEEN HACKED THURSDAY#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/zlSqbF5r7W — ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 10, 2022

The Athletic’s Molly Knight shared this:

Update: Passan is not responding to my text. We can safely assume that he hasn’t been hacked and he’s actually just an NFT now. RIP. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) March 10, 2022

And here is what others were saying.

Jeff Passan’s Twitter account rn pic.twitter.com/gUhMZE1Ajn — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 10, 2022

You gotta be the lamest person on earth to hack Jeff Passan’s account and tweet about cartoon skulls instead of making up fake news — James (@MPleasing72) March 10, 2022

Me introducing Jeff Passan to basic 2-factor authentication pic.twitter.com/yJYvduU4wJ — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) March 10, 2022

Jeff Passan MLB



Locked out — Joe Seppi (@_JoeSeppi) March 10, 2022

A few hours after the takeover, it appeared Passan had regained control. of his Twitter account.