ESPN’s Barry Melrose Announces Retirement Following Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

Longtime ESPN hockey analyst Barry Melrose announced Tuesday that he will retire from broadcasting in the wake of being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“I’ve had over 50 extraordinary years playing, coaching and analyzing the world’s greatest game, hockey. It’s now time to hang up my skates and focus on my health, my family, including my supportive wife Cindy, and whatever comes next,” the 67-year-old Melrose said in a statement. “I’m beyond grateful for my hockey career, and to have called ESPN home for almost 30 years. Thanks for the incredible memories and I’ll now be cheering for you from the stands.”

Melrose played for the NHL for 11 years before transitioning to coaching in 1987 (the Los Angeles Kings and the Tampa Bay Lightning were among the teams he guided).

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Melrose’s ESPN colleague John Buccigross said, “I’ve worked with Barry at ESPN for over a quarter-century. Cold beers and hearty laughs in smokey cigar bars. A razor sharp wit, he was always early and looked like a million bucks. I love him; I’ll miss him.”

In a statement, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman called Melrose a “unique, one-of-a-kind person,” adding, “Hockey on ESPN won’t be the same without him.

“Barry, we wish you well in this fight and know you will give it everything you have,” Bettman concluded. “As you always do.”

