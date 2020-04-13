ESPN Asks Its Top Sports Commentators to Take 15% Pay Cut

ESPN is asking its top 100 commentators to take a pay cut while the network weathers the coronavirus pandemic, which is hit the sports channel particularly hard with the cancellation of virtually all live sporting events.

“We are asking about 100 of our commentators to join with our executives and take a temporary salary reduction. These are challenging times and we are all in this together,” the network said in a statement.

The salary reductions will be around 15% and are expected to last for three months, an individual with knowledge of the decision told TheWrap. Network executives have already taken pay cuts which were administered earlier this month by Disney.

It is unclear which commentators were asked but ESPN’s highest-profile personalities include Stephen A. Smith, Mike Greenberg, Alex Rodriguez and Kirk Herbstreit.

