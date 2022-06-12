ESPN announcers apologize after unknowingly laughing about boxer who died

Joe Tessitore (left) and Timothy Bradley (center) had an unfortunate moment on Saturday at Berlanga-Angulo. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Edgar Berlanga's attempted bite wasn't the only ugly moment of Saturday's Top Rank card.

ESPN broadcasters Joe Tessitore and Timothy Bradley found themselves issuing a quick apology after humorously discussing a disturbing viral video in which a boxer knocked his opponent through the ropes then started punching toward a corner when the fight was resumed.

The boxer, South Africa's Simiso Buthelezi, has since died due to internal bleeding from a brain injury.

Bradley, the color commentator, brought up the video seemingly unaware of its deadly aftermath while discussing a disoriented boxer during the fourth round. Here's the video:

Their earlier conversation came after Angulo struggled to find his corner after a round for the second time



Both announcers clearly didn't know that Simiso Buthelezi had passed away. A truly awful mistake to make. Glad they were able to apologize before the end of the broadcast. pic.twitter.com/kP6wEHPHQu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 12, 2022

The comments:

Bradley: "I've seen worse. There's a video circulating right now where a guy actually knocked another guy out of the ring. He got back in the ring and the other guy actually started boxing a ghost in the corner."

Tessitore: [Laughter]

Bradley: "I'm serious, he was boxing somebody in the corner and the ref said "Box." I'm telling you. Ooh, low blow right there, let's get back..."

After likely being told by someone about the circumstances around the video, Bradley and Tessitore explained what had happened and apologized between the fifth and sixth rounds.

Bradley: "I want to take a timeout right now and apologize for that last statement I made about that guy that was actually punching someone in the corner. He actually passed away two days ago. I had no clue that he passed away and I just want to give my utmost apology to his family and to his loved ones."

Tessitore: "I was unaware of the video you were referencing. I know you were just telling a story based on — but there was the news this week of Simiso Buthelezi, who passed away."

Bradley, a former light welterweight and welterweight champion, retired from boxing in 2017 and has been working for ESPN since 2016. Tessitore is an ESPN veteran whose past work includes "Monday Night Football," the Belmont Stakes, ABC's "Holey Moley" and several of the network's biggest boxing matches.