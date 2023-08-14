ESPN Adds Doc Rivers and Doris Burke to Top NBA Broadcast Team, Replacing Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy

ESPN has drafted two new additions to its top NBA broadcast team: Doc Rivers and Doris Burke will join Mike Breen in the booth for the network’s biggest games, including the NBA Finals on ABC, it was announced on Monday.

Rivers and Burke will step in for Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy, who called NBA games for ESPN alongside Breen for years before exiting the network earlier this year in a highly publicized series of layoffs that claimed more than a dozen ESPN on-air personalities.

Rivers was an NBA player and then a coach, most recently with the Philadelphia 76ers, and previously offered commentary on the 2004 NBA Finals for ABC. Burke has been a sideline reporter for ABC’s NBA Finals coverage for the past nine years. Rivers has signed a multi-year deal with ESPN, and Burke has signed a multi-year extension. Breen remains ESPN’s lead NBA play-by-play commentator and is entering his 19th year covering the NBA Finals.

In other ESPN news, former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers is joining the network to serve as a studio and game analyst, appearing on the pregame show NBA Countdown. Malika Andrews will also take over as host of NBA Countdown, joined by Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Adrian Wojnarowski. A second NBA broadcast team will feature Ryan Ruocco, JJ Redick and Richard Jefferson calling games on ESPN next season as well.

