Espinoza and the San Jose Earthquakes visit New York City FC

San Jose Earthquakes (1-4-3, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New York City FC (3-3-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC -260, San Jose +608, Draw +422; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cristian Espinoza leads the San Jose Earthquakes into a matchup with New York City FC fresh off of a three-goal showing against the Seattle Sounders.

NYCFC is 3-1-0 in home games. Valentin Castellanos paces the third-ranked scoring team in the MLS with five goals. NYCFC has scored 16.

The Earthquakes are 0-3-0 in road games. The Earthquakes are 1-2 in games decided by one goal.

Sunday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos has five goals and one assist for NYCFC. Thiago has four goals and one assist.

Jeremy Ebobisse has scored five goals for the Earthquakes. Espinoza has four goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: NYCFC: Averaging 2.3 goals, 7.4 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Earthquakes: Averaging 1.9 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Alfredo Morales (injured), Maxi Moralez (injured), Maxime Chanot (injured), Anton Tinnerholm (injured).

Earthquakes: Marcos Lopez (injured), Eduardo Lopez (injured), Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Judson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press