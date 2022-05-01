Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

3 min read
TORONTO — Santiago Espinal's RBI single in the seventh inning brought home the winning run as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 on Sunday.

Bo Bichette's two-run homer in the sixth was the first hit of the game for Toronto (15-8).

Espinal and Bichette's offence backed a stellar start by Kevin Gausman (2-1).

He struck out 10 and allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings before giving way to Tim Mayza. Jordan Romano pitched the ninth for his Major League-leading 11th save of the season.

Framber Valdez (1-2) allowed three runs on just two hits and two walks for Houston, striking out two over 6 1/3 innings. Phil Maton and Héctor Neris pitched two innings of scoreless relief.

Niko Goodrum and Aledmys Diaz drove in runs for Houston (11-11) with a double and a single, respectively.

Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh, Espinal came to the plate with one out and runners on first and second.

Espinal hit a single to deep left field with Alvarez coming up firing as Matt Chapman rounded third. The Blue Jays third baseman slid cleats-first into home, beating the throw for a 3-2 Toronto lead.

Romano induced a pop fly to shallow right field to start the ninth before Kyle Tucker doubled. The Blue Jays closer then got pinch-hitter Alex Bregman to line out to a diving George Springer in right field.

The 31,802 in attendance at Rogers Centre were already on their feet as Romano struck out Goodrum to end the game.

In the first, Gausman got three quick outs before getting really dialed in for the second. He struck out Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel in succession, then punched Goodrum's ticket after giving up a single to Tucker.

Gausman continued his dominance in the third with a strikeout of Jeremy Peña, inducing a popout by Martin Maldonado before fanning Chas McCormick.

His domination of the heart of Houston's order continued in the fourth, again striking out Alvarez and Gurriel for seven Ks.

Gausman added another strikeout to his tally in the fifth inning, getting Peña to swing at a splitter to retire the side.

Houston finally got to Gausman in the sixth when McCormick hit a line drive to deep right field. Springer tried to catch it at the wall but it bounced away into foul territory, giving the Astros outfielder ample time to reach third.

Diaz then singled to deep right field to score McCormick for a 1-0 Houston lead.

Bichette answered for Toronto in the bottom of the inning, tucking the ball just over the wall in right field, bringing home Springer for a 2-1 lead. The 343-foot homer broke up Valdez's bid for a no hitter.

Goodrum tied it up in the seventh, putting a double through the gap between a diving Bichette and Espinal to cash in Tucker. Gausman recovered, however, with back-to-back strikeouts of Peña and Maldonado for a total of 10 on the day.

ON DECK — Ross Stripling (0-0) will take the mound for the Blue Jays on Monday as Toronto hosts the New York Yankees in a critical American League East matchup. Jordan Montgomery (0-1) will get the start for the Yankees. New York sits atop the AL East standings after one month, with Toronto second.

BOUNCE BACK — The Blue Jays have not lost back-to-back games since Sept. 24. Their current stretch of 30 games without consecutive losses is the longest active streak in Major League Baseball. Toronto's longest such streak in team history is 45 games, stretching from Aug. 30, 1992-April 20, 1993.

CAPRA DIEM — Vinny Capra made his Major League debut Sunday, starting in left field for Toronto. The Blue Jays selected him in the 20th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball draft. Capra went 0-for-2 against the Astros and was replaced in left field by Raimel Tapia in the seventh.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2022.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

