Espargaro passed Rossi "like he was stopped" in practice
After securing KTM's best dry-weather MotoGP result with sixth at Le Mans, Espargaro maintained that strong form by finishing fourth in second practice for the Italian Grand Prix.
Rossi, by contrast, ended a tough day down in 18th place, almost one second slower than Pramac Ducati's surprise pacesetter Francesco Bagnaia.
Espargaro said a recent engine upgrade had boosted KTM's form, and that he was able to pass Rossi with ease at Mugello as a result.
"In Le Mans the bike was fast on the straight, maybe not for example like the Honda and Ducati, but better than Yamaha, which is nice," said Espargaro.
"Today I overtook Valentino like he was stopped. I felt a little bit bad because their bike is not super-fast in the straight, and our bike is going good on the straight, which I’m super-happy about. It’s what you need here, that the engine works."
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
