Espargaro out of Aragon GP with another collarbone fracture

Espargaro was taken to the medical centre after his fall at the Turn 14/15 left-hander midway through third practice for only his second race back after a three-race injury layoff.

It was discovered he had once again broken the left collarbone he had initially fractured in his crash at Brno at the start of August, an injury that left him unable to race at the Czech track or take part in the next two rounds at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone.

Espargaro will be taken to Barcelona for an operation, with the hope he can be fit for the next round at Thailand's Buriram Circuit in two weeks' time.

Regular MotoGP surgeon Dr. Xavier Mir explained to Movistar: "Pol suffered a direct trauma on the left shoulder, the collarbone that was in the consolidation phase, and the blow has impacted in the same place causing a new fracture that will require surgical intervention.

"The fracture was caused by today's blow, which was very strong, not because it was recovering from the previous fracture.

"We are going to travel to Barcelona to operate and try to be prepared to travel to Thailand."

Espargaro's injury means Smith will once again be KTM's sole representative on the grid at Aragon, as he was at Brno and the Red Bull Ring.

World Superbike rider Loris Baz was called up for the ultimately cancelled Silverstone race before Espargaro's return at Misano - where the Spaniard had to withdraw mid-race because of the pain from his previous injury.

