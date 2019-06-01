Eskimos wide receiver Anthony Parker done for season with ruptured Achilles

Edmonton Eskimos wide receiver Anthony Parker didn't make it out of pre-season.

The Eskimos announced on Saturday that Parker is out for the remainder of the 2019 CFL campaign after sustaining a ruptured right Achilles.

Parker left the field without putting weight on his right foot and was then carted to the dressing room in Friday's exhibition game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Bombers went on to win 20-3.

The 29-year-old Vancouver native spent the 2018 season with the BC Lions before signing with the Eskimos in February.

Edmonton opens the regular season June 14 at home against the Montreal Alouettes.

The Canadian Press