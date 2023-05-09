Esker Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications

ESKER

LYON, France, and MIDDLETON, Wis. — May 8, 2023 — Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service functions, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications.

Gartner defines the integrated invoice-to-cash (I2C) applications market as, “cloud-based applications that enable CFOs to manage customer invoicing, collections, customer payments and cash applications within an integrated platform.”

“This latest Gartner recognition — which positions Esker as a Leader — is, in our opinion, a testament to our teams’ hard work to provide efficient, innovative and valuable solutions for our customers,” said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. “Technology is a driver of change. To support smarter growth strategies, Finance leaders must optimize I2C processes since they impact company cashflow, operating capital and customer relationships.”

Esker Synergy AI — the set of technologies powering Esker’s solutions — supports AR teams throughout the I2C process to enhance automation, facilitate decision-making, and boost employee and customer experiences.

“Esker is honored to be recognized as one of the four Leaders in this Magic Quadrant,” said Maud Berger, Invoice-to-Cash Product Manager at Esker. “We believe this positioning reflects our ability to bring together modern technologies that drive AR performance to new levels and deliver faster ROI and cash collection.”

Supported by AI technology, Esker’s Accounts Receivable solution suite helps Finance departments rethink receivables management to reduce DSO and secure revenue. From credit management, customer invoicing and payment to cash application, claims and deductions, and collections management, Esker automates and connects each step of the I2C process to improve overall efficiency, provide visibility over cashflow and elevate the customer experience.

Story continues

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.

To access a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications, please click here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications, by Tamara Shipley, Nisha Bhandare, Valeria Di Maso, May 2, 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker’s solutions incorporate AI technologies to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

Attachment



