ESG Trendsetters: Xylem

Nasdaq, Inc.
·7 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / Nasdaq, Inc.

Nasdaq's ESG Trendsetters series highlights the top ESG professionals and teams around the world who go the extra mile in their evolving ESG roles. Discover how leading ESG companies are incorporating ESG factors into their corporate strategy, achieving meaningful impact and communicating with their stakeholders.

For this edition, we are joined by Xylem. Xylem aims to create a world in which water issues are no longer a constraint to health, prosperity and sustainable development. With water at the core of Xylem's business, the company has a natural and deep commitment to sustainability. Hear from key Xylem team members on what it takes to be an ESG Trendsetter.

How do you associate ESG with Xylem's corporate strategy and purpose?

At Xylem, sustainability is at the center of what we do and, therefore, who we are. As the leading global water technology company, we help address one of the world's most critical environmental and social challenges, and that is the responsible stewardship of our shared water resources. It is important to note that when we talk about sustainability, we define sustainability broadly-beyond making a positive environmental impact. For us, it is about responsible practices that strengthen our company and that strengthen the environment, global economy and our societies. We, therefore, believe that in doing our work, we have the opportunity and actually the responsibility to create a safer and more equitable world. This alignment between sustainability and strategy enables us to create both economic and social value simultaneously. It also, frankly, nurtures a strongly purpose-driven culture. From a governance perspective, our board and its committees have been and continue to be incredibly valuable partners in our sustainability evolution. They regularly review and discuss our sustainability strategy and progress with us, and they provide unique inputs from each director's diverse vantage point. The other key, in terms of our engagement with the board, is that it helps drive accountability and that accountability is in service of our key stakeholders, including our investors.

With the understanding that sustainability is core to Xylem, what are the benefits you've seen that others might be able to achieve if they tie ESG to purpose?

We see value creation for all of our stakeholders when we drive ESG and our sustainability programs through our entire strategy, and for us, it starts with the customer. Inherently, in the water industry, our customers are concerned about providing safe, affordable drinking water and protecting the environment. By partnering with them and helping them achieve their sustainability goals, we also are achieving our business strategy. Internally, our employees, we have 16,000 employees around the world, that are passionate about water issues, and so, we're able to engage them not only in our sustainability initiatives but interfacing with customers, being advocates for the industry as a whole and also participating in our community impact programming and giving back. The final stakeholder group I'll highlight is the communities that we operate in and partner with, and we do that primarily through a program we call Watermark, which is our CSR program. Being able to have that mission brings all of our stakeholders together to create shared economic value, as well as social and environmental value.

Have you seen a valuation impact on account of your ESG program?

By nature of what we do, we have always been a part of portfolios that have been geared towards sustainability and impact funds. These holders take a very thoughtful and long-term approach to their investments, and so, as part of the research we did a few years ago, we recognized that there would potentially be a significant opportunity for us to increase our ESG Shareholder base over the coming years. One of the reasons for this is the generational wealth transfer of more than $30 trillion that will take place over the next several years, particularly from baby boomers to their children and grandchildren. Within that new generation of investors, more than 75% have indicated that sustainability will be critical to their investment process. That compares to about ⅓ of the baby boomer generation when asked that same question, and so, for us at Xylem and in investor relations, this meant a modest shift in our focus, messaging, and shareholder targeting efforts. The proof point is that we now have the highest ESG capital, including active and passive investors as a percent of our market cap, of all companies over $9 billion in market cap. We have the fifth-largest percentage of ESG capital as a percent of market capital of all companies regardless of size. We estimate about 30% of our shareholder base is now ESG holders, and that's roughly doubled in the last four years. It's been a meaningful change, and it's also one of the biggest reasons why it's been so critical for us, is that we're a company with the portfolio that's evolving and changing with technology, much like the market we serve, the water sector, is evolving and changing in a new digital age. Growth and disruption with technology do not happen in a straight line. We found this out firsthand after some challenges a couple of years ago and having to reset guidance and targets at that time, but importantly, these shareholders understood this. They supported us through these challenges, and they believe in the long-term strategy and vision of what we were building as a company for a sustainable water future.

Xylem's 2020 Sustainability Report, Solving Water for a Resilient World, tracks their progress in tackling critical global challenges of water access, affordability and resilience. Working with partners worldwide, Xylem has advanced sustainability across their customer solutions, their business operations and their humanitarian work, with the aim of creating a more resilient and equitable world for all.

Why did you decide to accelerate your ESG efforts, and how did you go about it?

We view stakeholder engagement as a critical component of our overall ESG Strategy, and over the course of a year, we engage with a wide range of our constituents, including institutional investors, our retail shareholders, proxy advisory firms, ESG rating firms and industry thought leaders, like Nasdaq. At this point, we have a very well-established annual shareholder engagement program, and it typically involves our independent board chair, as well as our senior leadership team and a range of individuals from different functions in the organization, including investor relations, legal, executive compensation and sustainability. This past year, we invited more than 30 of our largest shareholders to participate in engagement meetings and for perspective, which represents more than 60% of our outstanding shares. These engagement meetings are an opportunity to discuss key aspects of our governance profile, for example, our board composition and diversity, compensation philosophy and, importantly, our performance around sustainability and social value creation. These meetings are also a great forum for management to get feedback directly from our investors regarding the practices and policies that are most important to them. Over the past few years, we've seen a very clear trend where ESG and sustainability topics in these meetings continue to be very central and to expand and evolve. It's absolutely critical that our team is current and well-versed in preparation for these discussions. Fortunately, we've been able to leverage the deep expertise that Nasdaq has, along with some of our other partners, to make sure that we understand key areas of investor interests, as well as some of the broader voting trends.

What results did you get from your work with Nasdaq?

We've always had a close relationship with Nasdaq, but our relationship has been even further enhanced over the last year by leveraging their expertise in ESG. The ESG space is one that is changing rapidly with requirements, frameworks, rating systems, requests from stakeholders and investors. Nasdaq has helped keep us informed and educated on these changes. What's relevant to us as an issuer, how to think creatively about targeting new long-term investors, how to prepare for meaningful engagement with investors and other stakeholders and providing thoughtful feedback and suggestions to key decisions and messaging around our ESG and sustainability strategy. They've been a crucial part and an extension of our team here at Xylem. We're fortunate to have that partnership.

Nasdaq, Inc., Friday, November 4, 2022, Press release picture
Nasdaq, Inc., Friday, November 4, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Nasdaq, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Nasdaq, Inc.
Website: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/corporate-esg-solutions
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Nasdaq, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723950/ESG-Trendsetters-Xylem

Latest Stories

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Canada Ravens lose opener to Papua New Guinea at Rugby League World Cup

    LEEDS, United Kingdom — The Canada Ravens lost their opener at the Women's Rugby League World Cup on Tuesday as Papua New Guinea scored 26 second-half points en route to a 34-12 victory. The Canadian women, who beat PNG at the 2017 tournament for their first-ever international win, acquitted themselves well but paid for unforced errors. And the Ravens had no answers as the Orchids grew in confidence and flair in the second half. Tries on either side of halftime by elusive fullback Martha Molowia

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • Toronto first baseman Guerrero wins American League Gold Glove Award

    Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won his first career American League Gold Glove Award. The 23-year-old Guerrero finished ahead of Minnesota’s Luis Arraez and New York’s Anthony Rizzo to win the award as the league's top defensive player at his position. Guerrero's win comes two seasons after he switched to first base after starting his career playing at third. He had a .990 fielding percentage, helped turn 80 double plays and had 10 errors in 160 games. Gold Gloves are

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins record-setting gold medal in 100m butterfly at World Cup in Toronto

    Dozens of children leaned over the gallery railing at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, shouting to their swimming heroes, begging for an autograph. "Maggie!" "Kylie!" "Penny!" "Summer!" "Sydney!" The chorus of piping young voices was at its loudest as Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a World Cup record and break her own Canadian record. The reigning Olympic and world champion also finished the weekend as the overall points winner

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.