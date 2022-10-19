ESG Talk: Social's Role in ESG: People, Purpose, and Profitability Ft. Beth Wood, Principal Financial Group

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / This week, host Mandi McReynolds is joined by Beth Wood, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Principal Financial Group® and the chair of the Principal ESG Task Force. In recognition of National Women's Small Business Month, Beth shares how her experience running a small business prepared her to drive ESG strategy for a Fortune 500 company and describes the innovative Principal®innovative Global Financial Inclusion Index.

