ESG Talk Podcast: Localizing ESG Across the Globe Ft. Barjouth Aguilar, Flex

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / Barjouth Aguilar, Head of Global Sustainability at Flex, joins Workiva's Mandi McReynolds on this week's episode of ESG Talk. Learn how Flex has embedded sustainability into its supply chain and manufacturing operations, embraced sustainable finance, and localized ESG strategy in more than 100 facilities across the globe.

Workiva, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Press release picture

