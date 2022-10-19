Escort murdered by builder left cryptic clues for police to follow, court hears

Telegraph reporters
·5 min read
Alex Morgan
Alex Morgan

A woman murdered by a builder at a remote farm left a trail of clues for police to follow, a court has heard.

Alex Morgan, 34, who was working as an escort, was allegedly killed after meeting Mark Brown, 40, at the farm and her body torched in an oil drum.

But before she left him she left a note for her son on the living room table saying: “Let’s go rollerblading.”

Alongside his rollerblades, the box contained a trail of clues including a handwritten note, photos, a phone and an address where she may be found, Hove Crown Court heard.

Duncan Atkinson KC, prosecuting, said that days earlier the defendant had offered Miss Morgan an extremely well-paid job at the hotel where he worked but she had to keep quiet about it.

He said: “She clearly realised that it may not be above board, because she left that trail of clues for her sons, and the police, to find.”

A jury heard that using the clues she left, detectives were able to follow the victim’s movements.

They were able to trace her car as it left her home in Cranbrook, Kent and made the 18-mile journey to the remote Little Bridge Farm, on the outskirts of Hastings.

Mr Brown, a father-of-one, rented the land and outbuildings at the farm where he often worked doing up cars.

He is on trial for the murders of Miss Morgan, and Leah Ware, 33, who both disappeared six months apart in the Hastings area, East Sussex, last year.

Hove Crown Court heard both women had been working as escorts and both had been registered on the adultwork.com website.

Mark Brown arrives at Lewes Crown court - Brighton Pictures
Mark Brown arrives at Lewes Crown court - Brighton Pictures
Leah Ware
Leah Ware

The jury heard Mr Brown killed both sex workers at the remote farm and buildings he rented near Hastings and then torched their bodies.

Forensic officers later found burned bones and teeth as well as cosmetics, hair straighteners and jewellery belonging to Miss Morgan, a mother-of-two, in an old oil drum at a building site in Sevenoaks in Kent where Mr Brown had been working.

They also found the key to her Mini Cooper wrapped in a crisp packet and dumped in a digger.

Days earlier, after being questioned by police over her disappearance, Mr Brown had allegedly tried to pass on the car key to a workmate who had declined it.

They also discovered an old oil drum at the farm which had been used to burn to dispose of something - although police have been unable to find Miss Ware’s remains.

‘Things I’ve done weigh heavily on my heart’

After Miss Ware disappeared Mr Brown sent a chilling text to a friend describing the task of burning things in an oil drum.

He said it was “a very unpleasant thing to do”, adding, “Things I’ve done weigh heavily on my heart, in my head and soul, a psychopath with a conscience”.

The jury heard that Mr Brown and Miss Morgan had met several times for sex in the months leading up to her death.

Just days before Miss Morgan’s disappearance, Mr Brown, who also worked as night security at a hotel in Brighton, had offered her a job which could net her £100,000.

In a series of text messages he said the job at the Travelodge involved collecting cash and leaving the building a few times but would last no more than five days.

But in a text he urged her to be discreet about it saying: “I trust you to keep quiet.”

Mr Atkinson said: “The defendant had offered her an extremely well-paid job at the hotel that he provided security at, and thus in Brighton, about which she had to be quiet.

“That you may think explains the false excuse she gave to her family, and how carefully she was dressed when she went to the farm. She clearly realised that it may not be above board, because she left that trail of clues for her sons, and the police, to find.”

Miss Morgan left a large sum of cash, a mobile phone, a handwritten note which said: “Photos evidence Brighton Premier Inn or Travel Lodge, security company on site”.

It also said “Check postcode TN34 5NY Rock Lane, opposite Bartletts”, the location where she later met Mr Brown.

There was a further note, which included the PIN for the phone and a reference to Brighton placed next to the TV screen.

The phone itself contained screenshots of a series of messages sent to Miss Morgan by Mr Brown.

Hove Crown Court heard the last time Miss Morgan was seen alive was on the morning of Remembrance Sunday November 14 last year when she stopped for petrol on her way to meet Mr Brown.

‘I am going to be arrested’

As the net closed Brown was approached by his boss in Sevenoaks, Alan Downs, who asked him what was going on.

The court heard he replied: “The police have my phone and I am going to be arrested.”

Mr Downs asked what for and Mr Brown said: ‘Murder.. double… I’m going away for 25 to life’.

Mr Atkinson said: “The reference by the defendant to ‘double’, at a time when he had not been arrested for the murder of Leah Ware, was significant.

“Asked if he had done it, the defendant’s reply was also significant. Rather than saying no, he replied: ‘I can’t comment at this time’, and added ‘I’ve got to take this one’. He also told Downs: ‘It depends on what they find at my yard’.”

Miss Ware, 33, who went missing six months before Miss Morgan, was a mother of three who lived a “chaotic” lifestyle. She did not have custody of her children and had a history of mental illness and drug use.

She had been living in a shipping container at Little Bridge Farm where she would see Mr Brown regularly.

The court heard he often padlocked her into the barn when he was absent and was becoming increasingly controlling of her.

She went missing on or around May 7 2021 and she has not been seen by friends or neighbours since.

Just a day after she was last seen Mr Brown also re-homed her dog with his sister.

However, Mr Atkinson said, Mr Brown tried to make it appear as if Miss Ware was still alive and well.

Mr Brown had denied two charges of murder. The case continues.

Latest Stories

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog sidelined for 12 weeks after knee surgery

    Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined for approximately three months after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Roughriders linebacker Sankey leading CFL in tackles once again

    He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re