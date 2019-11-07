Eschborn-Frankfurt 2020

Bora-Hansgrohe's Pascal Ackermann wins the 2019 Eschborn-Frankfurt

One of relatively few WorldTour races likely to culminate in a bunch sprint, the Eschborn-Frankfurt is a German one-day race that boasts past winners that include Freddy Maertens, Eddy Merckx, Olaf Ludwig, Erik Zabel, John Degenkolb and four-time winner Alexander Kristoff.

The Norwegian holds the record for most wins at the race – with four in a row between 2014 and 2018 – and he might have been able to make it five were it not for the cancellation of the race in 2015 after police in Frankfurt arrested a couple they believed were planning a terrorist attack on the event just the day before it was due to take place.

The winner in 2019 was Bora-Hansgrohe's Pascal Ackermann, who broke Kristoff's winning run, relegating the UAE Team Emirates rider to third place, with another former winner, John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo), taking second spot.

"We came here to Frankfurt with a goal, and that was to take the win," Ackermann said, with a five-man breakaway required to be reeled in before the German road race champion could be let loose in the bunch sprint. "It’s a great feeling to have finished it off."