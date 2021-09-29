Escapism or Opportunity? How UniX Gaming Wants to Use the Metaverse to Transform the Lives of Gamers In Developing Countries

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The idea of a “multiverse” was coined in the book “Snow Crash” - the 1992 novel by sci-fi author Neal Stephenson. Viewed as a progression of the internet into virtually linked 3D spaces, in which individuals can interact as avatars, the idea has captured the hearts and minds of many over the past 25 years. Although the multiverse is now directly associated with modern gaming, even non-gamers have come to appreciate the curiosity and potential immersiveness that these digital worlds can bring through other forms of pop culture. Consider the success of movies like Ready Player One or The Matrix, of which its fourth installment is due to hit theatres in December.

In today's world of ever-emerging technology, the metaverse is no longer merely a place for escapism - it has now become a place for opportunity. The gaming industry, amazingly, has earned more money than the music and film industries combined every year for the last 8 years, and there are communities that want to put it to good use.

UniX Gaming are one of the early adopters in the play-to-earn space, and have taken a different approach by combining the fun of gaming with the action of helping people in developing countries. This is done through their use of emerging play-to-earn models. Already, UniX’s scholarships have created the biggest gaming community (“guild”) worldwide, with more than 145,000 members.

One of the benefits of play-to-earn economies is that they are not 100% directly linked with conventional cryptocurrency. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are another way of registering the ownership of digital assets on the blockchain. These kinds of tokens go hand in hand with the culture of the metaverse - for instance, the possession of in-game Fortnite skins are more precious or desirable to some gamers than owning designer clothing in reality.

UniX will increase its value through the distribution of these in-game assets in the form of NFTs, that could represent digital land, other desirable digital items (such as skins) or even scholarships. Once their players have these NFTs in their arsenal, actively playing the game can increase the item’s value. One of UniX’s goals is to get to +$100m of revenue through in-game assets. By simply playing the game a few hours a day, players in developing countries could earn multiples of their current full time income.

UniX’s current focus is on the game Axie Infinity, of whose cumulative protocol revenue (the amount generated for its owners and users) continues to beat that of Ethereum. However, they won’t be stopping there. Eventually, UniX will invest in other profitable games, as well as launch its own game, “Unity”, which is still in its early stages of development. Players are not alone working with UniX, as they manage all players’ accounts, and train them in order to create more revenue.

NFTs aside, UniX will also launch a governance token, which will represent voting rights in the DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) through UniX token ownership. What makes the token interesting, is that it will not merely be available on Decentralised Exchanges and obtained via staking. UniX tokens will be issued as in-game rewards, and also as prizes during UniX eSports events. Eventually, it will become the main currency of Unity.

Unity will further facilitate UniX’s play-to-earn model by distributing “Unity Tokens” through gameplay. NFTs may be freely traded on UniX’s upcoming Gaming NFT Marketplace, Pegify, in exchange for Unity Tokens. These can then be traded on exchanges or converted to fiat currency.

Remarkably, UniX is rising, and they’re coming up fast.

“We have managed to grow around 75% every month since June 2021 with almost no outside capital and established a home for 582 scholarships in two months.”- UniX founder and CEO, Mirko Basil.

Ever since the 90s, it’s been exciting to see the growth of the multiverse through stories, movies and games. It is amazing to think that now, when paired with the power of play to earn economies, the growth of these seemingly fictional worlds can affect the daily life of the individual, for the better.

Disclaimer: All investment strategies and investments involve risk of loss. Nothing contained in this article should be construed as investment advice. Any reference to an investment's past or potential performance is not, and should not be construed as, a recommendation or as a guarantee of any specific outcome or profit.


