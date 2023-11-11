Escaped sex offender Hopley may have changed appearance to elude capture: police

Vancouver police say escaped sex offender Randall Hopley may have changed his appearance by cutting his hair and could frequent stores such as Walmart or sewing supply shops.

Police have released a new set of photos featuring different appearances of Hopley, who walked away from a Vancouver halfway house on Nov. 4 while on bail in what's believed to have been an attempt to avoid trial.

Vancouver police say they believe the 58-year-old is no longer travelling with a cart mentioned in previous notices after officers found a similar item near Main Street and East 8th Avenue.

Police say Hopley is likely travelling on foot and will pay cash for purchases.

Eighteen full-time investigators are assigned to the case, and police say they have reviewed more than 80 tips on Hopley's possible whereabouts.

Hopley completed a six-year prison term for the 2011 abduction of a three-year-old boy from his home in Sparwood in southeastern B.C. but was arrested again in January for allegedly violating conditions of his release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press