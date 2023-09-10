Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante seen driving van as manhunt intensifies: Live updates

The manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante intensified Sunday when authorities in Pennsylvania announced the escaped killer had been seen hours earlier, had changed his appearance and was driving a Ford van.

Cavalcante fled a suburban Philadelphia prison Aug. 31, triggering a massive search that resulted in several sightings, most recently in Phoenixville, a town of about 20,000 people 20 miles north of Chester County Prison.

State Police, in a Facebook post early Sunday, said Cavalcante was operating a white 2020 Ford Transit van with a refrigeration unit on top. He was clean shaven and was wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball style hat, green prison pants, and white shoes.

Authorities say Cavalcante, 34, has little to lose and should be considered extremely dangerous. He faces life in prison after his conviction last month in the murder of his girlfriend. Prosecutors said he stabbed Deborah Brandao, 33, multiple times in front of her 7-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son. Cavalcante fled while being temporarily held at Chester County Prison, about 25 miles west of Philadelphia, pending transfer to a state prison.

Cavalcante crab-walked to freedom

Security footage showed Cavalcante "crab-walking" up a wall before he pushed through razor wire and ran across a roof. The escape took place while his prisoner block was outside in the exercise yard. An officer in a tower who didn't see him slip away has been put on administrative leave, Chester County Prison Howard Holland said.

Cavalcante's disappearance was discovered nearly an hour later during an inmate count after the block returned from the yard. Holland said officials determined that the razor wire was insufficient and that planning is underway to better secure the prison with physical barriers and increased staff.

Cavalcante also accused in 2017 murder

Cavalcante, a Brazilian national and former agricultural worker, is also wanted for a 2017 murder of a 20-year-old man over a car repair debt in his native country, the Chester County district attorney's office has said. Investigators learned that Cavalcante fatally stabbed Brandao because she had learned about his open murder warrant in Brazil and had “threatened to expose him to the police,” according to the district attorney's office.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante seen driving van: Live updates