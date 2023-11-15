Escaped Essex emus arrive at veterinary practice car park

Clients at a veterinary practice were "terrorised" by a pair of emus on the loose in its car park, the manager has said.

The large birds appeared to self-refer themselves at EdgeWood Veterinary Group's surgery in Purleigh near Maldon, in Essex, on Tuesday.

Nurse manager Nicola Watson said: "It was quite a unique experience".

The daring duo were temporarily rehomed at Maldon Promenade Petting Zoo and the owner was being tracked down.

Ms Watson said the birds had bonded "really nicely" with the attraction's other emu since their arrival.

It followed a chaotic series of events at her practice in Chelmsford Road.

"We had been going about our normal day and then these two birds come wandering through our car park," Ms Watson said, speaking to the BBC.

"They wandered out the back and then through our garden, and then went out to where all our clients are and were terrorising our poor clients in their cars."

The partner of a nurse at the surgery helped to pen the emus in before they were taken to the petting zoo.

Ms Watson said if they continued to integrate well, the zoo could keep them.

She added: "We often have abandoned animals, that happens quite often unfortunately, but that was quite a unique experience.

"It does not usually happen like that."

