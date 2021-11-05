Escape from Willow Cree Healing Lodge

DUCK LAKE, SK, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - – Correctional Service Canada

On November 4, 2021, during the 5:00 p.m. count, staff members at Willow Cree Healing Lodge, a minimum security federal institution, discovered that Norman Cardinal was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Rosthern detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Norman Cardinal is 34 years old. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He is currently serving a sentence of 2 years, 2 months and 1 day for Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (X2), Unlawfully in a Dwelling House, Flight from Peace Officer, Possession of Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order, Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited / Restricted Weapon in Motor Vehicle, Assault Peace Officer with a Weapon/Imitation, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Obstruct Public/Peace Officer and Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Norman Cardinal is asked to contact the police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

