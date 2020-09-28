Escape the West Coast with this Utah Road Trip

When I loaded up a mustard-colored Kia Seltos in June with a cooler, a suitcase, a kayak, and a mountain bike and struck out of Portland for the rust-colored rockscapes of Utah, it felt a little reckless.

Oregon had begun to get a weak grip on the coronavirus, but too many of the reddest Utahns were proudly rebuffing epidemiologists' urgent pleas to stay 6 feet away from one another and wear masks. Moab, a city of 5,000-ish people that draws 3 million visitors annually to its uncanny collection of rock arches and flowy trail systems, was actively discouraging anyone from coming to town. The region’s tiny health care offerings would be quickly overwhelmed by a tourist-driven spike in COVID-19 cases.

But I was quarantine-cooped and desperate for a scene change and went anyway, hewing as close as possible to parts of the state where I could quickly retreat to Salt Lake’s robust hospital network if I caught the Bug. And now, after nearly two weeks of sweltering in the stagnant soup of PM 2.5 from the wildfires that have gobbled up what feels like half of the Cascade Range’s towering forests, I’m again eyeing the Beehive State as refuge.

The journey to blue skies depends of course on where it starts, but all roads ultimately lead to Salt Lake City and the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake, a fine vantage point to explore a downtown whose biggest strengths are a series of excellent restaurants, all within walking distance: pork belly lettuce wraps and short rib polenta poutine at Whiskey Street; charred beets and togarashi on the artsy back patio of Eva; snowball shrimp and shaken steak cubes at the Vietnamese/Chinese fusion joint Pleiku.

If it makes the most sense to stay closest to big hospitals, keep eating your way through Salt Lake City and pick up a Connect Pass, which affords access to museums, parks and gardens around the city. If southwest spires are calling, pack your belongings, change into hiking or biking clothes and work in a jaunt on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail, which rings the city via the foothills of the Wasatch and Oquirrh mountain ranges cradling the valley, on your way out.

For higher elevations, bluer skies and literally greener pastures, the bougie outdoor mecca that is Park City is less than an hour’s drive east of Salt Lake, where just off of the main drag into the cutesy downtown is a mid-century modern homage: the Park City Peaks Hotel, which offers direct links to area trails.

Park City is best known for its epic ski scene (and the Sundance Film Festival,) but in balmier months there’s plenty to do, from 450 miles of mountain biking on an impeccably built trail system to post-adventure bites at fine restaurants like the family-owned Silver Star Cafe and it’s “roots cuisine”: blackened shrimp and polenta, organic half-chicken with a persimmon-chili glaze, pan-seared Scottish salmon. There’s also the High West Distillery, where the finest Sazerac in the Wasatch range pairs nicely with a charcuterie and cheese board.

It makes all kinds of sense to do Utah for its famed series of national parks and monuments: Zion, Canyonlands, the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, to name a few. But national parks can be crowded and prone to closure, and there is much to Utah that lies off of well worn paths. From Park City, then, slide down the eastern side of the Wasatch on State Highway 189, past Utah Lake, through Provo and Spanish Fork and then on to the Goblin Valley, the San Rafael Swell, and Hanksville, all nice jumping off points for an array of uncrowded adventures.

The Valley of Goblins features a nice network of established trails from one overlook to the next, in a maze of sandstone formations. But it’s also perfectly acceptable to wander off trail to check out the hoodoos, mushrooms and goblins scattered throughout the area. A 21-mile-long graded dirt road ferries bikers to a 360-degree view of Capitol Reef, Thousand Lake Mountain, Boulder Top, Factory Butte and the Henry Mountains.

