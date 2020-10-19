Escape reality online with the best cheap PS Plus deals for October 2020

You need a PS Plus subscription to play in online multiplayer mode for most games on a PlayStation 4. With a PlayStation Plus membership, you also get exclusive deals and early access to sales. Perhaps best of all, two free games every month, are yours to keep so long as your PS Plus subscription is active. Those free titles alone make PlayStation Plus worth the cost of admission, but why pay full price? Below, we’ve got the latest cheap PS Plus deals and prices available right now that will save money playing online, and enjoying free games on the cheap.

What is PS Plus?

Along with online multiplayer and other in-game network features, your PS Plus membership grants you access to exclusive discounts and other promotions. Perhaps the most notable benefit of PS Plus is that every month, Sony gives subscribers two PlayStation 4 games that are free to download. You have one month to add these free PS Plus games to your library.

After that, these titles are yours to keep so long as you have an active PS Plus subscription. The free-to-download games are generally pretty good (they are often some of the PS4’s best titles that have been out for a little while), and these alone justify the cost of PS Plus even for people who don’t do a lot of online gaming.

If your membership lapses, you lose access to these games; however, you can download them again if you re-activate your PS Plus account. In other words, you don’t need to worry about losing your free games if you decide to go without PS Plus for a while (or if you just forget to add more time to your subscription) — once they are in your library, these free PS Plus titles are yours to play whenever you have an active PS Plus membership. Just note that you may only add them to your library during the month that they are free.

PS Plus has several pricing tiers: It rings in at $10 per month or $25 if you pay every three months (which comes to $8.33 per month), but the best value is the 12-month $60 subscription (which comes to $5 month). However, you can save even more by jumping on any PS Plus deals that regularly pop up. It’s not rare to see a 12-month PS Plus membership on sale for around $40.

Is PS Plus needed to play Fortnite?

Although PS Plus is required to enjoy the networking features of most PlayStation 4 games, you do not need a PS Plus subscription to play Fortnite. Fortnite’s online multiplayer is hosted by the publisher, Epic Games, on its own servers, meaning that you can enjoy Fortnite multiplayer for free just as you would on a gaming PC. If you have an Xbox One, though, then you’re out of luck — Xbox is the only platform that currently requires a paid membership (Xbox Live Gold) in order to play Fortnite online.

