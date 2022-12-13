Escalating Demand For Customized Meal To Drive The Personal Chef Services Market Growth To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 19.65 billion By 2032, States Fact.MR

·5 min read
Increasing Population Of Working Professional Will Accelerate The Demand For Personal Chef Services

Rockville, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global personal chef services market is expected to secure a valuation of US$ 13.0 billion in 2023. During the forecast period of 2023-2033, the market for personal chef services is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% and reach US$ 19.6 billion by the end of 2033.

The global market for personal chef services market is driven by growth in the working population and rising demand for customized meals. The busy life style of working people and the inability to manage time for cooking on their results in higher demand for private chefs from the working population. Hiring a private chef will give a person more space & time to look after other household things.

Additionally, increasing health awareness among people and demand for a nutritional diet is accelerating the demand for a personal chef. These professional chefs discuss and plan customized meals concerning the requirement & health issues of the customer. Also, with catering essential information of customer taste & preference towards the specific type of food, these chefs buy groceries and prepare the meal.

These services are expected to be high in demand in the North American region. The number of the personal chef services business is expected to be more than 5000 in the region. Also, the closure of restaurants during COVID has resulted in the moving of various chefs towards opening their own businesses regarding private chef services.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • During 2023-2033, the market will expand with CAGR of 4.2%

  • Among regions, East Asia exhibits fastest growth with CAGR of 5.9%

  • Meal preparation capitalized about 48.0% of share in service type segment.

  • The global personal chef services market growth was about 3.2% during 2018-2022.

Market Development

The personal chef services market is highly fragmented with the presence of various small & large market players in the market. This impacts high competitive intensity in the industry. The market players are taking rigorous moves to enhance their global footprint and expansion of consumer base. Expansion and service launch are key initiatives has been taken by market players resulting positively in the expansion of the market in the forthcoming period.

Key companies in Personal Chef Services Market

  • West Personal Chef

  • COOKINGENIE

  • Hire A Chef

  • Tailored Chef

  • La Belle Assiette

  • At Your Table

  • Dineindulge

  • Your Private Chef Houston

  • Culinista

  • Gather and Forge

  • Down to Earth

  • Take a Chef

Segmentation of Personal Chef Services Industry Research

  • By Service Type:

    • Meal Preparation

    • Customized Menu Planning

    • Grocery Shopping Services

  • By Application:

    • Individual Meal

    • Family Meal

    • Catered Events

  • By Region:

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global personal chef services market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of service type (meal preparation, customized menu planning and grocery shopping services), by application (individual meal, family meals and catered events) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary - Global Market

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

  2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Characteristic – Bird Eye View

  3.1. Number of Active Enterprises by Key Countries

  3.2. Average Operating Margin

  3.3. Threshold of Revenue Volatility

  3.4. Key Customer Archetypes

  3.5. Key Barriers to Entry

  3.6. Consistency in Demand

4. Market Background and Foundation Data

  4.1. Offering & Adoption Analysis

  4.2. Recent development in Market

  4.3. Service Offering Analysis by Key Players

  4.4. Growth and Development Pattern in Market

  4.5. Market Dynamics

      4.5.1. Key Growth Drivers

      4.5.2. Industry Challenges

      4.5.3. Notable Current and Future Trends

  4.6. Opportunity and White Space Assessment

      4.6.1. Total Available Market (US$ Bn)

TOC Contd…..

