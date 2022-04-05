Escalade Sports Launches the First-Ever Portable Fowling™ Game Set

Consumers can now enjoy the game of Fowling™ from their own backyards.

Featured Image for Escalade Sports

Featured Image for Escalade Sports

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Escalade Sports is bringing another exciting brand to tailgates, BBQs, and backyard celebrations with today's launch of the first-ever portable Fowling™ game set. Fowling (pronounced FOE-ling) is a rowdy marriage between football and bowling. Players grab a pigskin and take aim at their opponent's 10 bowling pins—first team to knock down all 10 of their pins wins the game and bragging rights. FowlOn!™

Fowling's origin story is the stuff of American legend. When Chris Hutt and a group of friends built a bowling lane at their Indy 500 camp back in 1999, they quickly learned how hard it is to contain stray bowling balls on a homemade lane. The balls of destruction had to be put away. Before the pins could be put away, a wayward football came soaring through the blue Midwestern sky, crashing into the bowling pins and knocking a few over. That football was a sign from the heavens. The friends looked at each other - Football and Bowling. Fowling. Fowling had just been born. Now the legend can be a part of your story.

Chris built and opened the first Fowling Warehouse™ in Hamtramck, Michigan, in 2014. Today, consumers can visit Fowling Warehouses in Michigan, Ohio, Georgia, and Indiana, with more franchise locations coming In November 2021, Escalade Sports partnered with Fowling Enterprises to be the exclusive licensing distributor of the portable Fowling game set. "Our partnership with Escalade Sports has been outstanding. They've lived up to their reputation and delivered a high-quality, portable Fowling experience. We're beyond excited for this launch and can't wait to see footballs knocking down pins throughout the U.S.," said CEO, Eric Page, Fowling Enterprises, LLC.

Consumers who want to take Fowling on the road can head to playfowling.com to get their hands on their own portable game set—just in time for summer fun with friends and family. Retailing at $249.99, the Fowling game set will bring joy to your outdoor events for years to come. Not the patient type? Fowling is available at most major retailers across the U.S.

Story continues

Join the movement and visit playfowling.com.

ABOUT ESCALADE, INC.

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Bear® Archery; STIGA® table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports®; Victory Tailgate®; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla™; Lifeline® fitness products; Woodplay®; Brunswick®. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance please visit www.escaladeinc.com.

CONTACTS:

Patrick Griffin

Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(812) 467-1358

Eric Page eric@fowlingwarehouseindy.com

Related Images













Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



