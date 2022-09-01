The ES Shopping Shortlist: What to shop, see and know in September 2022

(PLT)

It may still be rather warm out there, but there’s a mental switch that happens as soon as the August Bank Holiday is over.

Autumn is here, starting with the great September reset.

Half-empty offices refill with tanned colleagues back from their holidays, kids get their pencil cases (and the rest) in order for a fresh year of learning and everyone starts digging out long-forgotten scarves and jumpers in anticipation for the chill.

If you’re looking to replenish your depleted wardrobe, the good news is that end-of-summer sales are going strong - so now’s the time to bag a bargain.

With exam results now in and future paths cast, many teens are preparing for Uni for the first time. Get your fledglings ready with our student-focused shopping guides, which cover everything from budget-but-brilliant laptops, top tech and living essentials.

What’s new for the month? There are brand new launches, initiatives and experiences to maximise your money and fight off the post-summer blues.

Here’s our roundup of the top buys and splash-out spends for September.

eBay launches Essentials collections

With the cost-of-living crisis making headlines daily, affordability is at the top of the nation’s shopping list. With this in mind, eBay has launched Essentials on eBay, a collection of 400+ household items from a mix of sellers starting from 99p. There’s everything from mug sets, bedding, cookware and towels at prices that won’t make you wince.

Buy now £0.99, eBay

IKEA brings home the light

The days may be getting shorter, but the festival of light is on its way. IKEA is on a mission to make this Diwali brighter than ever with its AROMATISK range, a collection of autumnal-hued home accessories, perfect for parties.

Riffing off India’s deep-rooted traditional crafts (think embroidery, block printing and indigo dyeing), marigold flowers are a signature element of the look.

Buy now, IKEA

Nando’s launches heat-reactive collection

Think you’re hot stuff? Now you can let the world know thanks to Nando’s, who has launched a capsule collection of unisex casualwear. Crafted with thermochromic tech, the range of t-shirts, jumpers, bucket hats and socks are designed to change colour (tapping into the 90s tie-dye trend) as its wearer ramps up the heat. Cheeky. Prices from £15.

Buy now £15.00, Nando’s

M&S launches new celebration cakes

Few parties are complete without a cake. Now you can get your hands on even more designs at M&S Food, where the menu includes gender reveal cakes, mermaid cakes, a decadent red velvet cake and a confection made up entirely of M&S’s dangerously moreish Mini Bites. See the full line-up and just try to resist the urge to order now. Prices from just £10.

Find more cakes to order online here .

Buy now £10.00, M&S

PrettyLittleThing narrows the wasteful fashion loop

Wear-once fashion is among the most damaging things you can do to the environment. PrettyLittleThing is helping to turn the tide against mindless fashion with the launch of a new marketplace app, in which users can buy and sell unwanted pieces. Not only can you clear out your wardrobe and recoup some of your initial cost, but you’ll do your bit too for the environment by keeping clobber out of landfill. That’s what they call a win-win.

Buy now, PrettyLittleThing

Astrid Wilson illustrates the perfect autumnal home

Swedish artist Astrid Wilson has tuned her hand to interiors with the launch of a new homewares brand that’s perfect for cottagecore fans. The whimsical range of cushions, lampshades and wall textiles (including cheerful floral prints) is perfect for bringing a warm, cosy, hygge update to your space this season. Granny cool.

Buy now, Astrid Wilson

#PublicCervixAnnouncement encourages bosses to give people time off for cervical screenings

Luna Daily, the intimate wellness brand, has launched a new campaign this September for Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month. The brand is asking companies to give their employees time off to attend a smear test, after a study found many women and people with a cervix cite work for being unable to attend vital screenings. So far 25 companies have signed up to Luna Daily’s #PublicCervixAnnouncement including Soho House, Psycle, Allbright, Hanx and Thursday Dating.

Buy now, Luna Daily

Marriott Bonvoy member experiences: it’s a mood; it’s a Moment

Ever wanted to see a rock star’s view? The roaring crowd, the weeping adoration, your words sung back at you with the force of a thousand voices? Thanks to Marriott Bonvoy, we found out.

As part of the hotel’s money-can’t-buy Moment experiences exclusively for members, we travelled to Paris for the city’s Rock en Seine festival (headlined by the Arctic Monkeys), hung out backstage, and watched Yungblud whip fans into a frenzy from the stage’s wings, an area usually reserved for the band’s inner circle only. Travelling on Eurostar Business class and staying at Le Metropolitan (with Gram-worthy views of the Eiffel Tower), it was a five-star trip from start to finish.

It’s only the start of Marriott’s Moments this autumn. Upcoming experiences include:

September 16 - 19: A high-powered Monaco weekend curated by the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. Enjoy luxury cars, sublime dining and a peek at the Prince of Monaco’s jaw-dropping car collection. You’ll stay at Le Meridien Beach Plaza and take home a replica race suit as a souvenir.

September 21 -22: See Madrid from a Penthouse vantage point at the city’s luxury EDITION hotel. A Moment made for foodie fans, you’ll sit down with chef Enrique Olvera to a dinner full of Mexican and Pacific flavours and watch a live cooking demo.

How to win these experiences? Shop. Bid for Moment experiences in an online auction or by submitting a fixed amount of points, which you can earn through everyday spending on a Marriott AmEx credit card. The more points you have, the better experiences to win.

If you shop for everyday purchases on a credit card anyway, joining a loyalty program like this is a no-brainer. Something (quite extraordinary) for nothing - what’s not to love?

Buy now, Marriott