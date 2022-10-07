The ES Shopping Shortlist: What to shop, know and see in October 2022

Abha Shah
·6 min read
(Barbour x House of Hackney)
(Barbour x House of Hackney)

There’s a chill in the air, and it’s not just from the changing seasons. With October here, Halloween isn’t too far off and we can’t wait for the chance to dress up, go out and scare our friends senseless.

This month presents plenty of opportunity for fashion, from Oktoberfest boozing with mates to the Hindu festival of light, Diwali. Get the skinny on what to wear for less with our roundup of the best fashion sales happening right now.

This month also sees the launch of Amazon’s inaugural Prime Early Access Sale, giving bargain-hungry shoppers a chance to bag hugely discounted products for a snip of the RRP. Set on October 11 and 12 is a golden opportunity to snap up products before next month’s Black Friday sales frenzy.

Whether you want to get a headstart on your Christmas shopping, want to invest in winter essentials or just fancy a little treat (why not?), it’s the sale of the season. Stay one step ahead with our roundups looking at all the best deals in the sale.

Here’s our pick of top buys, flash sales and splurgey spends for the month.

Helena Christensen fronts Coco de Mer ‘Icons Collection’

One of the original supers is back, and this time as the face of sexual wellness brand, Coco de Mer. Helena Christensen showcases the pieces in signaure seductive style made to celebrate women and aptly titled The Female Gaze Redefined. Designed to empower the modern woman, the collection features bodies, lingerie sets and sleek dressing robes.

Buy now, Coco de Mer

Barbour x House of Hackey: episode three

What happens when two beloved homegrown brands put their creative efforts together? You get a capsule collection destined to sell out instantly, Barbour and House of Hackey are back with their third collaboration which capitalises on maximal style, drawing in hints of the 70s: think Diana Vreeland meets William Morris.

The collection is packed with heritage-looking designs full of florals and fresh takes on Barbour’s famous waxed jackets. Which piece is our fave? We want them all.

Buy now, Barbour

Party time with KITRI

The end-of-year party season is within sight. If you’re in need of a fancy wardrobe update, KITRI has options to make you belle of the ball. It’s new season party collection is available now, and there’s a fabulous mix of prints in the mix: think feather-trimmed party PJs, colourful knits and checkerboard patterns.

Buy now, KITRI

Jo Malone launches charity candle for mental health causes

Fragrance house Jo Malone is marking a decade of supporting mental health initiatives with the launch of a new foundation: Shining A Light On Mental Health Foundation. Through this, the brand, best known for its heavenly range of colognes, bath and body products, and candles, will support various programmes and charities that focus on mental health.

As well as a $2m global donation, Jo Malone has released a Charity Home Candle in scents like Elderflower & Gooseberry, Lily Of The Valley & Ivy, Peony & Moss, Iris & Lady Moore, and White Lilac & Rhubarb.

Priced £55 each, 75 per cent of the RRP will go to the Shining A Light On Mental Health Foundation to continue their good work.

Buy now £55.00, Jo Malone

John Frieda donates sales to Crisis

If you’re looking to upgrade your haircare routine while doing some good with your purchase, look to John Frieda. Until October 23, the hair expert is vowing to donate a portion of profits from every one of its product sold at Boots to Crisis, the homelessness charity.

After summer’s heatwaves, top of our beauty shopping list is the new John Frieda Frizz Ease Original Serum (£7.99) and Dream Curls Deep Conditioner (£7.99), designed to ease parched strands and impact much-needed hydration.

Buy now, Boots

Krispy Kreme launches eerie-sistable Ghoulish Graveyard doughnuts

Mulling over fancy dress ideas and Halloween decorations for your October-end party? Don’t forget fright night treats. Krispy Kreme is ready to grace your Monster’s Ball with limited edition design doughnuts.

Perfect for Halloween parties as well as novel option for your favourite trick-or-treaters, the Ghoulish Graveyard collection consists of Undead Ned (chocolate filled with green icing), Wrapped-Up Rita (a Mummy-themed confection pumped with Lotus Biscoff Kreme) and the classic iced doughnut dipped in orange icing and finished with sprinkles.

Buy now, Krispy Kreme

Beyond Retro welcomes little sister Beyond Remade

London is famous for its clutch of thrift stores, and queen of them all is Beyond Retro. Now, as well as selling pre-loved items, it’s refashioning them too through its brand new sister company Beyond Remade.

The new venture will upcycle recycled materials like denim, duck canvas or suede, refashioning them into fresh new pieces inspired by classic design. The result? Mindful fashion that minimises waste. What’s not to love?

Buy now, Beyond Retro

Magnum x Rebecca Zoro launch African fashion collection

Ice cream brand Magnum has teamed up with Ivorian fashion designer, Rebecca Zoro, to launch a limited-edition fashion range in celebration of the launch of AWA by Magnum; a programme devised to empower women in the cocoa farming communities of Côte d’Ivoire.

The five-strong rang is inspired by bold African styles and have the versatility to be worn a number of different ways. Looks include a wrap skirt, cape, scarves and a bracelet. Funds raised from the sale of the collection will be used to help Magnum’s impact initiatives in Côte d’Ivoire.

Prices from €35.

Buy now, Magnum

Roberts Revival iStream 3L DAB+/FM Internet Smart Radio with Bluetooth, Amy Winehouse Special Edition

Roberts Radio has released a new design in honour of Amy Winehouse, one of Britain's most legendary musicians. The leopard print model is inspired by the Back to Black singer's 2008 Brit Awards look, blending with the vintage style that Roberts is famed for.

The portable device not only plays your favourite digital stations, but has Bluetooth and Spotify Connect compatibility too, allowing you to listen to Winehouse's entire back catalogue with crystal clear audio.

The design has been released in collaboration with the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which will recieve a portion of the proceeds.

Buy now £249.99, John Lewis

IKEA brings home the light

The days may be getting shorter, but the festival of light is on its way. IKEA is on a mission to make this Diwali brighter than ever with its AROMATISK range, a collection of autumnal-hued home accessories, perfect for parties.

Riffing off India’s deep-rooted traditional crafts (think embroidery, block printing and indigo dyeing), marigold flowers are a signature element of the look.

Buy now, IKEA

