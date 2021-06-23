Erythropoietin (EPO) Drugs Market to Garner $14.41 Billion by 2028: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of cancer, HIV, anemia, and kidney diseases, surge in level of awareness about the benefits of EPO therapeutics, and commercialization for erythropoietin biosimilars drive the growth of the global erythropoietin drugs market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market.

Portland, OR, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Erythropoietin Drugs Market was pegged at $9.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14.41 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/59



Rise in prevalence of cancer, HIV, anemia, and kidney diseases, surge in level of awareness about the benefits of EPO therapeutics, and commercialization for erythropoietin biosimilars drive the growth of the global erythropoietin drugs market. However, longer duration of treatment, unaffordability of therapeutics, and adverse amount of side effects hinder the market growth. On the contrary, the commercialization of darbepoetin alfa biosimilar and achieving economies of scale across developed regions are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 disrupted the workflow in the healthcare sector as the rapid spread of coronavirus forced several industries to shutdown temporarily.

However, the pandemic had a positive effect on the demand for medical services including erythropoietin.

As erythropoietin is used to treat anemia and can be effective against Covid-19, which boosted its demand. Moreover, it has anti-ischemic, anti-apoptotic, and regenerative effects in several tissues such as kidney, lungs, nervous system, retina, and pancreas. Thus, it can be used to treat critically ill patients.

The global erythropoietin drugs market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Story continues

Based on product type, the epoetin-alfa segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the darbepoetin-alfa segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/59



On the basis of application, the kidney disorder segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The global erythropoietin drugs market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The global erythropoietin drugs market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Roche, Hospira Inc., Biocon, LG Life Sciences Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., and Celltrion, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Cell Culture Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



HIV Drug Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Renal Biomarkers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Dialysis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Covid-19 Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Biosimilars Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research



