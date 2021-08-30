

ERYTECH to Participate

in the Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Conference

Cambridge, MA (U.S.) and Lyon (France), August 30, 2021 – ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced its participation in the Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Conference and invites investors to join virtually via one-on-one meetings.

Citi’s 16 th Annual BioPharma Conference– September 8 -10, 2021



Gil Beyen, Chief Executive Officer, Eric Soyer Chief Financial Officer and Dr. Iman El-Hariry, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday September 8th through Friday September 10th.

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Citigroup representative. For more information about the Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Conference, please refer to the Citi conference website http://citiconferences.com/other.php.

About ERYTECH and eryaspase

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS® platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH’s primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival.

The Company’s lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cells’ altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in a Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, which is fully enrolled and expected to read out final results in Q4 2021, and in an ongoing Phase 2 for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. An investigator sponsored Phase 2 trial (IST) in acute lymphoblastic leukemia recently reported positive results, and a Phase 1 IST in 1L advanced pancreatic cancer is ongoing.

Story continues

Eryaspase received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer and treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients who have developed hypersensitivity reactions to E. coli-derived pegylated asparaginase (PEG-ASNase). The FDA and the European Medicines Agency have granted eryaspase orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and ALL.

ERYTECH produces its product candidates for treatment of patients in Europe at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and for patients in the United States at its GMP manufacturing site in Princeton, New Jersey, USA. Eryaspase is not an approved medicine.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

For more information, please visit www.erytech.com

CONTACTS

ERYTECH

Eric Soyer

CFO & COO LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

Investor relations



NewCap

Mathilde Bohin / Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Media relations



+33 4 78 74 44 38

investors@erytech.com



+1 (212) 915 2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com



+33 1 44 71 94 94

erytech@newcap.eu









Attachment



