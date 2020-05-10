Erykah Badu And Jill Scott Face Off In Instagram Live Battle, And The Crowd Loves It

Erykah Badu and Jill Scott battle it out on Instagram Live. (Photo: Instagram)

Two R&B icons of neo soul, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, faced off in a hotly-anticipated singing battle in a new Instagram Live series that has drawn hundreds of thousands of viewers.

The weekly event, organized by music producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, brings together some of the biggest names in hip hop to battle each other from home, with viewers scoring the performances.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Badu and Scott’s battle on Saturday brought in a high profile audience, including former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

did you ever think you'd sit for a live sound meditation with erykah badu and jill scott with 700,000 other people, together, yet alone? — Jenna Wortham (@jennydeluxe) May 10, 2020

Jill giving us moods and vibes and craft. She don't care about this competition lol. Erykah playing for keeps though. — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) May 10, 2020

Not that I expected anything different, but yeah this one is the best one #jillanderykah — Jay Smooth (@jsmooth995) May 10, 2020

it's such a gift to tune in for black joy during a time of black grief. what a beautiful people we are. — kimberly rose drew (@museummammy) May 10, 2020

Next Lifetime intro'd me to Erykah Badu. I was like...who is this Black woman? I see me in her, at least who I could be. #ErykahBaduvsJillScott — Backsliding Black Feminist (@CharleneCac) May 10, 2020

I love the energy Jill & Erykah are bringing tonight. This is the vibe we need right now. — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) May 10, 2020

I promise you Jill and Erykah have lowered my blood pressure — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) May 10, 2020

Michelle Obama is off the wine and tagged Barack. Demon time pic.twitter.com/3hrBWI2AK3 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 10, 2020

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.