Erykah Badu And Jill Scott To Face Off In Instagram Live Music Battle

Erykah Badu and Jill Scott are scheduled to show off their respective music catalogs in an upcoming Instagram Live music battle.

The artists will face off on May 9 as part of an online series called Verzuz organized by music producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

“It’s time for the Queens on Verzuz,” Timbaland wrote in an Instagram post about the online event.

The Verzuz series has become one of many popular online live-music venues over the past six weeks, as a number of artists have held virtual concerts from their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legendary producers Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Teddy Riley participated in a wildly successful Verzuz event in April that drew hundreds of thousands of viewers. Many people on Twitter even reported difficulty joining the packed live feed.

On Friday, other celebrities and fans celebrated the announcement of the upcoming music battle between Badu and Scott.

“That’s gonna be fun,” singer Keri Hilson commented on Instagram.

“WOOOOOOOOOW,” wrote singer Justine Skye.

