Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and how to watch tonight

Errol Spence Jr (left) and Yorden Ugas clash in a unified welterweight title fight (Getty Images)

Errol Spence Jr will look to add another welterweight title to his collection when he goes up against Yordenis Ugas tonight.

Spence Jr, 32, defends the WBC and IBF belts at 147lbs while simultaneously challenging his Cuban opponent for the WBA Super title. It has been 16 months since Spence Jr competed, with the American having beaten compatriot Danny Garcia via decision in December 2020. That fight took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where this Saturday’s headline bout will also be staged. The 35-year-old Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs), meanwhile, last fought in August, outpointing icon Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas.

“Most Cuban fighters, you know they move a lot, they use angles, they stay on their feet and their toes. Ugas is not even that,” Spence told Fight Hub TV. “He’s a guy that tries to fight, wants to fight, wants to trade shots and things like that. I wouldn’t say he’s crazy tricky; I think people put too much emphasis on him being tricky... Y’all gotta tell me what he does that’s tricky.”

Follow live, round-by-round updates from Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas this evening, after our coverage of Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden.

Next up, we’ll be providing live, round-by-round updates of Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas.

The ring walks for this one are expected at around 4am BST, so we’ll be on hand then to provide live coverage. In the meantime, here’s some useful information ahead of the fight...

Full main-event report here:

Benn says that veteran Kell Brook does not want to fight him, which he takes as a “compliment”.

Eddie Hearn, however, says that Benn vs Brook would be the ideal next fight for the 25-year-old.

Either way, a serious step-up is next for Benn, according to the Matchroom promoter.

Benn asks the crowd if they want to see him fight Khan. They cheer. Khan plays it down, saying he wants to focus on spending time with family.

Benn: “Everyone thought southpaw was gonna be a problem, but when I said I’d beat anyone they put in front of me...”

Benn beckons Amir Khan into the ring. He obliges. Are they trying to set up a fight?

Benn: “You’ve got to ask the man here himself!”

Khan: “I’ve just come here to enjoy it like everyone else.”

Boos rain down...

Conor Benn def. Chris van Heerden via second-round TKO (0:59).

The opponents embrace. Good to see Van Heerden on his feet and with his wits about him.

After the initial right hand, it was a left hook and series of further rights that put down Van Heerden – a hook, an uppercut, and an overhand.

Round 2

Lots of feints from Benn. He has Van Heerden backing up but is out of range.

He closes it, though, with a right straight, and it’s the beginning of the end for the South African!

Benn pours on shots, and down goes Van Heerden. He doesn’t come close to making the count!

Round 1

Benn goes forward at once.

The Briton pours on early combinations, which draw a big response from the crowd in Manchester, though Van Heerden lands a nice counter right hook – a short sot that triggers a decent combination from the South African.

Benn crouches and throws a right hook, before standing and landing a left hook. More left hooks get through and Van Heerden looks a little wobbly already, but he still finds homes for some nice counter punches.

He times Benn well when the Briton ducks, too.

Cheers for Benn as expected.

Here we go.

Heavy boos for Van Heerden.

Just the main event to come...

Chris Billam-Smith def. Tommy McCarthy via eighth-round knockout (1:28).

The rivals embrace. Billam-Smith retains the European and Commonwealth cruiserweight belts.

Billam-Smith vs McCarthy – Round 8

McCarthy is backed up against the ropes, and Billam-Smith lands a clean right straight! That hurts the Irishman!

Now a left hook from Billam-Smith! McCarthy is teetering... Billam-Smith tees off and down goes McCarthy!

He can’t beat the count! It’s all over!

Billam-Smith vs McCarthy – Round 7

One-two lands for Billam-Smith. Good body work from both men in the clinch.

Barry McGuigan, a former champion and the father of Billam-Smith’s trainer Shane McGuigan, is shouting from ringside.

Decent one-two from McCarthy. Billam-Smith ends the round with a nice counter.

Like his opponent, McCarthy is now cut around his left eye.

Billam-Smith vs McCarthy – Round 6

A left hook lands for McCarthy as he lunges in! Now he paws at Billam-Smith with jabs.

Now Billam-Smith leans on his rival in the corner, intermittently throwing right hands but only grazing McCarthy’s gloves.

Good body hooks from McCarthy. Billam-Smith is bleeding from around his left eye.

Billam-Smith vs McCarthy – Round 5

Billam-Smith has McCarthy against the ropes, is leaning on the Irishman and is throwing body hooks and uppercuts to the head.

The pair move into space and McCarthy launches wide hooks to the body.

A better spell from him late in the round.

Billam-Smith vs McCarthy – Round 4

Billam-Smith lands a one-two of hooks to the body. He repeats it.

Two left hooks upstairs trouble McCarthy! Now two spearing right straights!

The Irishman comes back with a good left hook, but Billam-Smith is applying more pressure now.

A left hook has McCarthy stumbling as the round ends!

Billam-Smith vs McCarthy – Round 3

Billam-Smith with a flurry of body hooks before grabbing McCarthy. He then throws hooks to the head as he backs off.

McCarthy responds with a nice combination, then a clean one-two! Billam-Smith has taken McCarthy’s best shots well so far.

The pair clinch, then McCarthy slings some hooks to the body of Billam-Smith before pushing his rival away.

Billam-Smith vs McCarthy – Round 2

Left-hook, right-hook combination from Billam-Smith in close.

McCarthy creates distance but is caught on the end of a jab.

Now Billam-Smith misses with a jab and McCarthy clinches. A lot of holding already.

Again the men separate. McCarthy lands a one-two and leans on Billam-Smith on the ropes.

Once they’re free, McCarthy lands a big overhand right to end the round!

Billam-Smith vs McCarthy – Round 1

Billam-Smith, 31, is on the front foot early on. McCarthy, also 31, is warned by the referee already for leading with his head as his ooopponent enters.

Billam-Smith catches McCarthy, who leans into a left hook. McCarthy has been a bit too passive in this opening round.

The pair clinch and McCarthy fires off some heavy punches. Some of them look like hammer fists...

The cruiserweights separate, before McCarthy lands a nice counter left hook to the body of Billam-Smith.

Next up, Chris Billam-Smith and Tommy McCarthy meet in a cruiserweight rematch.

Dorset fighter Billam-Smith (14-1, 10 KOs) beat Irishman McCarthy (18-3, 9 KOs) via split decision last July.

Will this one, for European and Commonwealth cruiserweight gold, be as close? Let’s find out...

Campbell Hatton def. Ezequiel Gregores via decision (60-54).

A fair result but lots to work on for Hatton, who moves to 7-0, no doubt.

Hatton vs Gregores – Round 6

Final round.

Hatton’s flicking out the jab. Gregores is looking for a finish.

He can’t find it and we’ll go to the judges’ scorecards...

Hatton vs Gregores – Round 5

Hatton walks onto a stern right hook! He’s still being fairly reckless, though there’s no debate he’s dominating the fight.

One-two and an uppercut from Hatton.

Gregores is stumbling all over the place when he misses with his punches...

Hatton vs Gregores – Rounds 3 and 4

Gregores still looks tired, and he’s starting to get wobbled now.

Counter hooks from Hatton are the most effective punches right now.

Meanwhile, Gregores’ punches are increasingly wild and sloppy.

Hatton vs Gregores – Round 2

More of the same from Hatton: hyper-aggression in the form of relentless, spiteful hooks – many of them to the body.

There’s an element of reckless abandon to this, though, and twice the Briton is caught flush with left hooks to the head.

It’s still Hatton’s round, but his corner should probably urge some caution here.

Hatton took those punches well, but how many can he eat overall?

Hatton vs Gregores – Round 1

A very aggressive start from Hatton, who flings out one-twos and vicious hooks to the body.

He’s storming forward.

Gregores, 28, looks to be breathing heavily already.

Next up, Campbell Hatton – son of British boxing icon Ricky – faces Ezequiel Gregores at lightweight.

Twenty-one-year-old Hatton is 6-0, 2 KOs, while Argentinian Gregores is 3-9.

Alycia Baumgardner def. Edith Soledad Matthysse via unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90).

A shutout victory for Baumgardner on all three judges’ scorecards. The American retains her super-featherweight belts with ease!

Baumgardner vs Matthysse – Round 10

Baumgardner spends most of the round head-hunting but targets her challenger’s body late in the round.

We’ll go to the judges’ scorecards, with the American’s first title defence looking like a successful one.

Baumgardner vs Matthysse – Round 9

Matthysse shows great heart to keep coming forward, and produces her best round in a while. Still, the talk from Baumgardner’s corner is of a “shutout”. It’s likely in all honesty.

Baumgardner vs Matthysse – Round 8

At this point, it’s really just a matter of whether Baumgardner can find a finish. She’s landed at 37 per cent accuracy to Matthysse’s 14 per cent through seven rounds.

Baumgardner presses forward, pumping out her jab. She is caught on the end of a left hook, but lands one in return.

Baumgardner vs Matthysse – Round 7

Spiteful body hooks from Baumgardner, who then hops on the spot, light on her feet.

Matthysse is resilient but, at 41, that sturdiness has to be degrading by the round.

Baumgardner vs Matthysse – Round 6

Matthysse keeps walking onto punches. This time it’s a well-timed right uppercut from Baumgardner.

The American now jabs to the chest and head, circling as Matthysse follows her.

Baumgardner vs Matthysse – Round 5

Terrific work from Baumgardner now, as the American flings hooks at Matthysse, alternating between the head and body.

Matthyse lands a jab but walks onto a stiff right straight in the process.

Again Baumgardner’s hands are low. She digs some hooks into the body of her challenger during a clinch late in the round.

Baumgardner vs Matthysse – Round 4

Matthysse now tries to lean on Baumgardner a bit to tire out the champion, whose preference is obviously to operate in space.

Baumgardner, with the referee’s help, is able to create enough space throughout the round to do enough work to take another frame.

Baumgardner vs Matthysse – Round 3

Matthysse tries to make things a bit messy, and ends up encouraging Baumgardner to grab hold of her to neutralise the Argentine in the clinch.

Matthysse is warned by the referee for leading with her head, it seems.

Baumgardner is looking a little quicker now, as she exhibits some speed with fast hooks off both wings – a one-two.

Baumgardner vs Matthysse – Round 2

Now Matthysse comes forward, though she eats a piercing counter right uppercut from Baumgardner for her trouble.

The American’s hands are low. She’s not the fastest with her punches, though, so it’s not looking like the smartest idea.

As a result, Matthysse is able to graze the champion once or twice. Still, another round for Baumgardner, surely.

Baumgardner vs Matthysse – Round 1

Matthysse, a former unified champion in the weight class below, is slowly backing up early on. She’s got her guard high.

Baumgardner puts together a four-punch combination, which Matthysse largely blocks.

Baumgardner’s speed and timing see her start to slip a couple of grazing shots through on her next attempt.

American Baumgardner is obviously the favourite here. A tough task on paper for Argentinian Matthysse. But fights aren’t won on paper, etc...

Champion Baumgardner, 27, is 11-1 (7 KOs), while challenger Matthysse, 41, is 17-11-1 (1 KO).

Next up, Alycia Baumgardner and Edith Soledad Matthysse clash with the WBC women’s super-featherweight title on the line, as well as the IBO belt.

Jack Cullen def. Vladimir Belujsky via decision (80-72).

As expected! A good response by the Briton after his stoppage loss last time out.

Cullen vs Belujsky – Round 8

Cullen’s corner is calling for him to go for the finish in this final round.

Twice the Briton catches Belujsky with big shots to the head, and both times the Slovak wobbles but survives!

We’ll go to the judges’ scorecards.

Cullen vs Belujsky – Round 7

Belujsky’s hands are low and so is his jaw. He’s breathing heavily.

He musters some clean hooks to the body but without too much power.

Meanwhile, Cullen is looking sharper and sharper by the minute.

He mixes up his offence while backing up the Slovak, and shows good head movement to evade Belujsky’s tired counter punches.

Cullen vs Belujsky – Round 6

Cullen produces his best round of the fight so far.

The Briton alternates between slick jabs and some short right hooks upstairs, two of which buckle the legs of Belujsky.

Perhaps Cullen doesn’t sense it on either occasion, as he backs off both times...

Cullen vs Belujsky – Round 5

Heavy right and left hooks to the body by Belujsky.

Cullen backs him up against the ropes and the pair trade left hooks to one another’s heads.

Another left hook to the head from Belujsky. Cullen responds with a tidy jab.

Cullen takes some more big hooks to give some, before firing off more clean jabs.

Cullen vs Belujsky – Round 4

More jab-heavy work from Cullen. He looks a little hesitant, perhaps as he was stopped last time out.

Belujsky hasn’t adapted his approach much, but it does result in him landing a big right hand down the pipe!

It’s a clean one-two from the Slovak late in the round.

Cullen vs Belujsky – Round 3

Cullen targets the body of Belujsky nicely with some intermittent jabs.

Belujsky is loading up too much on his shots in this round – big single punches – and he walks back to his corner with effort at the end of the frame.

Cullen vs Belujsky – Round 2

This round, Cullen is more positive in pressing forward and working behind his jab.

He’s again caught by a fierce right hook from Belujsky, which almost renders the Briton’s guard completely useless.

Cullen uses the jab to set up another left hook to the body in a better round for him.

Cullen vs Belujsky – Round 1

Belujsky comes forward and takes the centre of the ring. The pair trade jabs.

An aggressive combination sees the Slovak miss with a couple of shots but land a hard right hook up top.

Cullen finds a home for a left hook to the body.

Another good hook upstairs from Belujsky. A strong first round for him.

Here we go... Eight rounds scheduled.

Lancashire fighter Cullen, 28, has a professional recoord of 20-3-1 (9 knockouts).

Slovakia’s Belujsky, meanwhile, is 12-3-1 (8 KOs) at 26 years old.

The main card begins with a light-heavyweight match-up between Jack Cullen and Vladimir Belujsky!

Here’s a quick look at the preliminary results from this evening’s card:

James Metcalf def. Evgenii Vazem via fifth-round TKO

Luke Evans and Miguel Cesario Antin fight to draw (56-56)

The main card is now upon us!

“I believe I’m ready for a world title now,” said Benn this week. “I’m ready for the top dogs now. The proof is in the pudding, it’s not like I’m going to beat a domestic fighter and going, ‘Yeah, I’m world level.’

“It’s the form that I’m beating Formella more convincingly than Shawn Porter, Samuel Vargas more convincingly than Vergil Ortiz and Amir Khan, Adrian Granados more convincingly than Errol Spence.

“I have come a long way from being a raw novice but I am where I am. People are having a moan about Van Heerden, he was good enough for Ennis in his 26th fight but he’s not good enough for my 21st?

“It’s like a back handed compliment because they’re unintentionally putting me up there with those fighters but saying I’m too good to be fighting them.”

Full card

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden

Chris Billam-Smith vs Tommy McCarthy

Alycia Baumgardner vs Edith Soledad Matthysse

Jordan Thompson vs Mariano Angel Gudino

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs Ben Ridings

Campbell Hatton vs Ezequiel Gregores

Jack Cullen vs Vladimir Belujsky

Luke Evans vs Miguel Cesario Antin

James Metcalf vs Evgenii Vazem

Conor Benn will put his unbeaten record and WBA Continental welterweight title on the line tonight, as the Briton takes on South Africa’s Chris van Heerden.

The pair will main event at the AO Arena in Manchester as Benn, son of boxing icon Nigel, attempts to move closer to a marquee match-up at 147lbs. Last time out, the 25-year-old Benn stopped Chris Algieri in the fourth round in November, improving his record to 20-0 (13 knockouts). Van Heerden, meanwhile, fought to a No Contest against Jaron Ennis due to a cut to the South African’s head from an accidental headbutt. That bout took place in December 2020, so the 32-year-old Van Heerden (28-2-1, 12 KOs) will likely have to overcome some ring rust as well as hostile fans if he is to beat Benn.

Benn said this week: “I believe I’m ready for a world title now. I’m ready for the top dogs now. The proof is in the pudding, it’s not like I’m going to beat a domestic fighter and going, ‘Yeah, I’m world level.’”

