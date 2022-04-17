Errol Spence-Terence Crawford bout has marinated for years. It's time to get it done

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Iole
·Combat columnist
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Terence Crawford
    American boxer
  • Errol Spence Jr.
    American boxer

If Al Haymon, Tom Brown, Stephen Espinoza and whoever else may be involved in the negotiations to put Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford in the ring against each other in their next bouts screw this up, may they be damned to watching “Ishtar” for the next 20 years with only limited bathroom breaks.

This can’t be screwed up. It can’t be put on the back burner. It can’t be allowed to marinate. Spence has to be the next opponent for Crawford and Crawford has to be the next opponent for Spence.

If it’s not, it will show how big of a joke this sport has become. And Haymon, Brown, Espinoza and Co. should be run out of town posthaste if they allow that to occur.

There can be no justification for anything else. If they fail you, walk away — no, run away — from this sport because it’s as good as dead in that case.

Boxing fans have pleaded with promoters to make Spence, now the IBF-WBA-WBC welterweight champion, and Crawford, the WBO champion, for years.

As so often happens in boxing, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears for ridiculous business reasons that have only hurt the sport’s credibility.

Imagine the Super Bowl not being held because one side didn’t like which network would televise it, or didn’t like doing business with the other team.

That nonsense, though, is what kept Spence and Crawford from fighting before this, and have either delayed so many fights or prevented so many quality fights from happening. In a sport filled with issues that have to be dealt with, getting this fight done ranks only behind a big-time mobster managing so many of its greatest stars.

Errol Spence Jr. acknowledges fans after defeating Yordenis Ugas, from Cuba, in a world welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Errol Spence Jr. acknowledges fans after defeating Yordenis Ugas, from Cuba, in a world welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Spence dusted Yordenis Ugas Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, stopping him at 1:44 of the 10th to claim the WBA strap and now holds three of the four major belts. Ugas opted to stand directly in front of Spence and not let his hands go much.

The result was that he got hit, repeatedly, by one of the sport’s hardest-hitting welterweights. Ugas’ right eye was swelling by the third, was closed by the eighth and caused the ringside physician to advise it be stopped in the 10th.

It was a brilliant performance by Spence, who is now 28-0 with 22 KOs.

None of those 28 wins will have the significance, or carry the interest, that a fight with Crawford will do.

Crawford is 38-0 with 29 knockouts and has held titles at lightweight and super lightweight before moving to welterweight.

Crawford is a vicious, mean, ornery fighter who happens to be a brilliant technician. No one in the game, not Spence, not pound-for-pound No. 1 Canelo Alvarez and not WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is better at exploiting an opponent’s weakness and breaking him down than Crawford.

Crawford can fight equally effective out of both stances, which drives opposing trainers nuts trying to prepare for him.

Spence is a southpaw and has been compared to the legendary Sugar Ray Leonard for his ability to adapt his game to the situation. Leonard was a great boxer who had fantastic hand and foot speed. But he was also as tough as an Outback steak, and had the power to hurt anyone he faced.

Spence showed some of those traits on Saturday. He looked as if he wanted to circle, move and use his jab, but when he saw that Ugas was content to stay on the inside and fight, he took advantage. Spence whipped withering hooks to the body and repeatedly came up the middle with crunching uppercuts, beating the fight out of the Cuban.

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 16: Errol Spence Jr. connects with a punch against Yordenis Ugas at AT&T Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Errol Spence Jr. connects with a punch against Yordenis Ugas at AT&T Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The folks who run boxing put their fans through the wringer. They charge for the most inept of matches, they don’t make the fights the fans really want to see, they do business with suspected murderers without much thought and they start the fights so late they shut out an entire generation of fans.

They owe Spence versus Crawford and they owe it to you at the earliest possible date. Oh, they’re going to charge you an arm and a leg for it, but the important thing is to get it done.

The Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight happened six years after it was first talked about and after both men were at their peaks. I am among those who believe Mayweather would have won whenever they had fought, but those who say the 2009 or 2010 version of Pacquiao would have taken him can’t be discounted.

Haymon, Espinoza and Co. can’t let that happen this time. They need to make the fight quickly, promote it vigorously and then let the two fistic geniuses settle it where it should always be settled: In the middle of that 20-by-20 ring.

I’ll say Crawford by decision because of his versatility, but I’ll be jumping for joy simply if it gets done.

It seems impossible to screw this up, but this is boxing and, well, we are all too well aware of how things often go.

If they don’t make it, though, never forget: Make them pay dearly if they don’t get it done.

You deserve this one. The sport deserves this one.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Arizona Coyotes vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provi

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • 5 reasons why the Raptors will beat the 76ers

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to outline five reasons why the Toronto Raptors will beat the Philadelphia 76ers in their best-of-seven series. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Former NHL pest Sean Avery causes fuss in New York courtroom

    Sean Avery stayed on brand during his appearance in court this week.