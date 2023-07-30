Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford live updates, official results

Boxing gives fight fans a dream matchup Saturday night as undefeated champions Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford meet in a highly anticipated showdown for the undisputed welterweight title.

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) is putting his IBF, WBA and WBC titles on the line, while Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) puts his WBO title at stake.

The four-fight pay-per-view lineup begins at 8 p.m. ET and airs on Showtime pay-per-view, with the main event taking place later in the evening.

You can follow along here for live updates, including round-by-round updates of the main event via Boxing Junkie, full results and highlights as the card unfolds.

Pay-per-view main card, results

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford – for IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO welterweight titles

Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera

Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago – for WBC bantamweight title

Yoenis Tellez def. Sergio Garcia via TKO – Round 3, 2:02

Preliminary card live stream

Jose Reyes stops Aston Palicte in Round 4

Steven Nelson dominates Rowdy Montgomery

Steven Nelson def. Rowdy Montgomery via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 100-90)

Terence Crawford arrives at T-Mobile Arena

Errol Spence Jr. arrives at T-Mobile Arena

Yoenes Tellez drops, then stops Sergio Garcia in third

