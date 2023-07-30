Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford live updates, official results
Boxing gives fight fans a dream matchup Saturday night as undefeated champions Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford meet in a highly anticipated showdown for the undisputed welterweight title.
Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) is putting his IBF, WBA and WBC titles on the line, while Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) puts his WBO title at stake.
The four-fight pay-per-view lineup begins at 8 p.m. ET and airs on Showtime pay-per-view, with the main event taking place later in the evening.
You can follow along here for live updates, including round-by-round updates of the main event via Boxing Junkie, full results and highlights as the card unfolds.
Like boxing? Be sure to visit Boxing Junkie for all your coverage of the sweet science and follow @BoxingJunkie2 on Twitter.
Pay-per-view main card, results
Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford – for IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO welterweight titles
Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera
Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago – for WBC bantamweight title
Yoenis Tellez def. Sergio Garcia via TKO – Round 3, 2:02
Preliminary card live stream
Jose Reyes stops Aston Palicte in Round 4
Jose Reyes stops Palicte in round 4 to remain unbeaten 💯#SpenceCrawford Prelims are LIVE: https://t.co/igGtemX8Kz@kate_abdo @arielhelwani @lthomasnews pic.twitter.com/lvO34u8JDY
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 29, 2023
Steven Nelson dominates Rowdy Montgomery
Steven Nelson def. Rowdy Montgomery via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 100-90)
Here comes @SoColdNelson at the bell 👊#NelsonMontgomery | #SpenceCrawford
Prelims: https://t.co/H3yzwrstqu@kate_abdo @lthomasnews @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/Nie4jZFCFs
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 29, 2023
.@SoColdNelson dominated from the get-go as he moves to 19-0 with a UD win over Montgomery 🥶#NelsonMontgomery #SpenceCrawford@kate_abdo @arielhelwani @lthomasnews pic.twitter.com/KmiABZreoV
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 29, 2023
Terence Crawford arrives at T-Mobile Arena
Right on time 🎣@terencecrawford makes his arrival for #SpenceCrawford: https://t.co/lcYztq47iF pic.twitter.com/WAcscGG9fD
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 30, 2023
Errol Spence Jr. arrives at T-Mobile Arena
🦈 in the water. @ErrolSpenceJr arrives for his historic clash, order #SpenceCrawford now: https://t.co/lcYztq47iF pic.twitter.com/hUj9HxXmGE
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 30, 2023
Yoenes Tellez drops, then stops Sergio Garcia in third
Welcome to the big-time @elbandolero_YT 😱
Tellez detonates on Garcia and stops him in round 3.#TellezGarcia
Order #SpenceCrawford: https://t.co/lcYztq3zt7 pic.twitter.com/OAHA85Zd5f
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 30, 2023