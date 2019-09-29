Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter full results: Spence wins via split decision in thriller

Errol Spence Jr. (R) and Shawn Porter exchange punches during the WBC-IBF welterweight championship boxing match on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

IBF-WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. moved to 26-0 with a split decision win over Shawn Porter (30-3) on Saturday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Spence vs. Porter main card results

Errol Spence Jr. def. Shawn Porter via split decision (116-111 x 2, 112-115:

Round 1 — The first round was a feeling out round and not much occurred. Porter was more aggressive and he got the fight to the inside, where he prefers it. Spence landed a late combination. Porter’s round, 10-9.

Round 2 — Porter lands a good left hand late in the round. They spent much of the round fighting on the inside and the pace picked up as it went on. Porter likes where the fight is being fought. Porter’s round, 10-9.

Round 3 — The action really heated up in the third round. Porter was pressuring Spence heavily, but Spence showed his class and landed several good counters. He was effective with the straight left and landed a good one on the inside midway through the round. Spence’s round, 10-9.

Round 4 — Porter’s pressure was a huge factor. He was all over Spence from start to finish and was working his punches up and down. He landed a right to the body and then came up with a combination to the head that seemed to hurt Spence. Spence landed a good left hand, but it was a strong round for Porter. Porter’s round, 10-9.

Round 5 — Spence managed to create some distance between himself and Porter in the fifth. Porter continues to try to swarm, but Spence landed a few hard jabs and dropped a nice left in that blunted Porter’s charge. But every round, Porter is coming like a bull rushing the matador. Spence’s round, 10-9.

Round 6 — Spence kept the fight off the ropes and was effective with his jab. He was able to turn and spin Porter and keep some punching space. Spence had a lead left hand that banged off Porter’s head late. Spence’s round, 10-9.

Round 7 — Porter stayed right on Spence the entire time like they were Velcroed together. Porter was working hard to the body and landed a number of good combinations. Porter’s round, 10-9.

Round 8 — Spence created distance in the eighth and was able to land punches. They fought at a frenetic pace yet again, but Spence wasn’t smothered and got his shots off. Spence’s round, 10-9.

Round 9 — Porter landed several clean hard shots and was dropping his right hand over Spence’s left and connecting to the head. He managed to get inside well and take away Spence’s time and space. Porter’s round, 10-9.

Round 10 — Porter picked up the pace and was winging punches at Spence, who fought back hard. Porter kept attacking and was all over Spence, Porter’s round, 10-9.

Round 11 — Spence dropped Porter with a perfect straight left hand that landed on the chin. Porter of course came back firing and fought hard, but that punch won the round for Spence. Spence’s round, 10-8.

Round 12 — They come out firing in the final round as the fight hangs in the balance. Spence is creating distance and landing his left. There’s a good body shot by Spence with a minute left. Porter is firing hard, but he’s missing a lot of his shots. Spence’s round 10-9. Spence wins 114-113 on my card. (Kevin Iole)

David Benavídez def. Anthony Dirrell via TKO at 1:39 in R9:

Mario Barrios def. Batyr Akhmedov via unanimous decision (114-112, 115-111, 116-111):





Unanimous: 114-112, 115-111 and 116-111 for Barrios. Wow. I do not agree with this call. No way — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 29, 2019

Josesito López def. John Molina Jr. via TKO (referee stoppage) at 0:39 of R8:

