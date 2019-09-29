Spence vs. Porter result: Errol Spence Jr. unifies titles by split decision over Shawn Porter in Fight of the Year candidate

LOS ANGELES — Errol Spence Jr. was forced to fight with an opponent who wouldn't allow him to do what he wanted to and needed to dig deep in order to earn a hard-fought split decision over Shawn Porter to unify the WBC welterweight title with his IBF title at Staples Center on pay-per-view.

In front of 16,702 rabid fans, Spence and Porter put together a Fight of the Year front-runner that was full of dramatic swings, fireworks and a late knockdown by Spence that sealed the deal against a surging Porter.

Porter (30-3-1) entered the fight as a significant underdog who was considered a dirty fighter by Spence, but Porter demonstrated a few wrinkles in his game to go along with a physical style that often had Spence looking out of sorts as the two went to battle. Spence initially attempted to work behind his jab and body punching but was forced to abandon the game plan when Porter feinted his way inside and bounced punches off of his opponent's head and body.

It was the first time in his professional career where fans saw Spence (26-0) being forced to work his way out of trouble, but he managed to escape some dicey moments by strafing Porter with a short left hand that found its home more often than not. Many of the rounds were filled with fireworks as the fighters exchanged hard shots and the crowd showered them with support. ​

The middle rounds belonged to Porter as he used his controlled aggression to make his way inside and outwork Spence, but Spence refused to be run over like many of Porter's previous opponents. The 11th round turned the tide when Spence ran Porter into a left hand that dropped his opponent to the canvas. Porter made his way to his feet, but the momentum had shifted in Spence's favor. The undefeated champion closed the show in impressive fashion and earned the decision with two scores of 116-111 in his favor and a third judge seeing it 115-112 for Porter.

“It feels good to win," Spence said afterward. "This is a lifetime dream. It shows hard work pays off.​​"

Compubox had Spence and Porter throwing a nearly identical amount of punches (745 for Spence to 744 for Porter), but Spence outlanding his opponent by a 221-172 magin.

Although he came up short, Porter had nothing to be ashamed about. He put on the performance of a lifetime and is always one fight away from getting right back into the mix.

"I've said this before, I've had a lot of experience in the boxing ring. Did you enjoy that fight?"​ Porter asked, to a massive ovation from the fans.

Spence didn't have much time to breathe after the decision was announced. Former WBC champion Danny Garcia — not Manny Pacquiao — climbed into the ring to challenge him.

"My, how the tables have turned," Spence said when he saw Garcia, who was an opponent Spence once looked to face. "I’ve told my team: You line them up, I’ll knock them down.​"

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter result, updates

Errol Spence Jr. unifies titles by split decision over Shawn Porter in Fight of the Year candidate

Round 12 (1:11 a.m.): Spence lands a left hand. Another by Spence. Bombs away by both. Porter lands hard! Spence pins Porter and lands hard. Porter spins out and fires back. Hard right by Spence. This is a Fight of the Year front-runner. Hell of a fight. They are brawling again. Spence with a right hand. Porter digging to the body. Ridiculous. 10-9, Spence 10-9 (114-113, Spence)

Round 11 (1:07 a.m.): Dueling chants to open the round. Spence bulls in and lands a body shot. Porter turns him and lands an uppercut and a right hand. Spence drops Porter with a vicious left hand! He's up! They go right back to war! My God!!! Porter burns back inside. They are firing away! What a round for Spence! 10-8, Spence (104-104)

Round 10 (1:02 a.m.): Spence comes out the corner dancing. The crowd erupts. They are right back at it. Right hand by Spence lands. Porter roars in and the two exchange, but Spence has to step back. Spence gets Porter on the ropes and lands hard body shots. Porter fires back. Here we go again! They smother each other to the body. A few low shots but nothing crazy. It feels like Spence is pushing himself and Porter is comfortable with this pace. 10-9, Porter (96-94, Porter)

Round 9 (12:58 a.m.): Porter cracks Spence with a short right. He’s just outhustling Spence now. Maybe Spence thought he’d go away, but he’s not. Porter crushes Spence with an uppercut. Wow. Porter on the inside working Spence over. Right hand smacks Spence. They are firing away. War of attrition. 10-9, Porter (86-85, Porter)

Round 8 (12:54 a.m.): Porter roars in with a combination. Spence tries to pick him off but misses. Hard right hand by Spence. Hard right hand by Porter buzzes Spence briefly. Porter is making Spence work when he doesn’t want to work. Impressive. 10-9, Porter (76-76)

Round 7 (12:49 a.m.) : Porter banging away at Spence along the ropes. Double jab by Porter. Spence hasn’t done anything this round. Porter having a solid round. Feels like Spence is taking a round off. Can’t do that with Porter because he won’t stop. Outworked the hell out of Spence. 10-9, Porter (67-66, Spence)

Round 6 (12:45 a.m.): Spence coming after Porter and Porter clips him with an uppercut. They are throwing hands again! Spence looking to the body. They exchange again. Left hand by Spence. Yet another close round but Spence may have squeezed by. 10-9, Spence (58-56, Spence)

Round 5 (12:41 a.m.) : Porter with a straight right hand. Spence is going to have to compose himself and Porter lands two hooks. Spence is looking for the big counter. Porter won’t stop coming at Spence. Spence with a counter left to slow Porter down, but Porter roars through it and lands a right hand over the top. Porter, 10-9 (48-47, Spence)

Round 4 (12:37 a.m.): Porter is landing hard on Spence to open the round. Man, this is a good fight. Spence firing back. Porter hurts Spence! Porter continues bombing away. Spence backs off. Porter lands a combination. Great round for Porter. "Showtime" banging on Spence! Hard left hand. Spence lands a hard right that lands flush. Oh, my goodness. 10-9, Porter (39-37, Spence)

Round 3 (12:33 a.m.): Porter is having a hard time finding his way inside. Hard left to the body by Spence. Porter lands a hard right and Spence cracks him with a short left of his own. It’s a fight! Porter with an overhand right! Porter is bringing the fight to Spence! Spence roars back with short left right. Man, these two are going at it. They brawl to the bell. 10-9, Spence (30-27, Spence)

Round 2 (12:29 a.m.) : Seconnd round begins with Porter trying to get inside. Lands a right hand. Short left by Spence. Both are swinging hard. Body shot by Spence lands. Porter steps on Spence’s foot and he loses his balance. Firefight! Both are landing. Spence back to jabbing. Both landing really hard shots. Spence with a left uppercut to the body and Porter bounces a hard right hand in return. 10-9, Spence (20-18, Spence)

Round 1 (12:25 a.m.) : Porter bulls his way in after a minute and lands a shot. Spence firing the jab. Hard right hand by Porter inside. Spence takes it well. Body shot by Spence. "The Truth" eats a jab, but looks to the body. Close opening round. 10-9, Spence

12:16 a.m.: The fighters are in the ring. It's time. Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter.

David Benavidez reclaims WBC super middleweight title with ninth-round TKO of Anthony Dirrell

11:50 p.m.: Benavidez sensed that Dirrell was falling apart in the ninth round and throttled him with a scintillating barrage of punches. Dirrell tried his best to remain upright as the beating just continued. The referee had no interest in stopping the fight, so Dirrell's corner had to save their man from taking any more punishment. Savage beating.

11:42 p.m.: There's a sense of urgency from Dirrell as the cut is clearly bothering him. Benavidez lands a huge left uppercut that stuns Dirrell. The referee halts the action to take a look at the eye. It's bad and Dirrell is fighting like he needs this to end. That's all the opening that Benavidez needs.

11:38 p.m.: Benavidez is still following Dirrell around and is methodically opening up his offense. The problem is that Dirrell isn't just going to wither. A left hand opens a nasty cut over Dirrell's eye and likely has shifted the energy in this fight. It's really bad and Benavidez is after it as we head into the seventh round.

11:30 p.m.: Four rounds down and Dirrell is fighting a good fight. He's not hurting Benavidez, but he's also not allowing Benavidez to catch him along the ropes. Benavidez may have to let his hands go moving forward as it appears that Dirrell isn't just going to allow him to do what he wants.

11:20 p.m. : After two rounds, Benavidez has seemingly found his range as he continues to walk down Dirrell. He's not throwing many punches, but he's getting a read on how Dirrell reacts to him flicking a jab or a body shot. Dirrell will need to demand respect with a punch. Otherwise, this could go sideways really quick.

11:11 p.m.: The co-main event is up next. David Benavidez (21-0, 18 KOs) looks to get back the WBC super middleweight title he never lost in a fight against the current titleholder, Anthony Dirrell (33-1-1, 24 KOs).

Marios Barrios escapes with controversial unanimous decision over Batry Akhmedov

Result: A bit of a shocker with all three judges seeing it for Barrios with scores of 114-112, 115-111 and an egregiously incorrect 116-111. Who knows what they were watching, but Akhmedov clearly won the second half of the fight. Terrible, terrible result.

10:58 p.m: Akhmedov barreled through Barrios over the final two rounds but was dropped by a Barrios right hand in the closing seconds. That could change the dynamic where we see a draw on the scorecards.

10:51 p.m.: Man, that 10th round was really rough for Barrios. Akhmedov has taken over. Barrios was rattled by a bevy of hard shots at the end. Akhmedov could finish this if Barrios isn't defensively responsible. The in-fighting is just too much.

10:46 p.m.: The tables have turned. Akhmedov hasn't let Barrios breathe and has not let up with the pressure. As we enter the 10th round, Barrios' body language is not good. Akhmedov is sensing that Barrios is withering.

10:35 p.m.: Barrios saw something and went after Akhmedov early in the fourth round. A quick left hand scores a flash knockdown; however, Akhmedov has made adjustments and is forcing Barrios into a close-quarters fight as we enter the seventh round. Barrios may be winning, but the tables are slowly turning. It's a bruising lesson for him.

10:21 p.m.: Barrios hasn't had much trouble with Akhmedov thus far and is ahead after three rounds, but it's certainly not a barnburner of any sort. It will be interesting to see if Barrios is content with cruising along or if he'll turn up the pressure.

10:08 p.m.: Mario Barrios (24-0 16 KOs) takes on Batry Akhmedov (7-0, six KOs) next. Tough test for Barrios.

Josesito Lopez roughs up and stops John Molina

9:50 p.m.: Lopez jumps on Molina to start the eighth round and there really was no reason to have him continue to take punishment. A few power shots and the referee calls it a night.

9:47 p.m.: After cruising along for a few rounds, Lopez blasted Molina in the seventh round with a wicked three-punch combination that deposited the battle-worn fighter to the canvas. Somehow, he is back to his feet and escapes the round. There really is no reason to keep trotting him out there.

9:41 p.m.: Well, we're still here. The pace has slowed down and Molina has had some moments. Interestingly, it feels like Lopez is the one who has taken his foot off the gas and is now just planning for the perfect right hand. He'll need to pick up the pace if he wants to finish this fight.

9:22 p.m.: Lopez wasted little time tearing into the battle-worn Molina and dropped him twice in the opening frame. The second knockdown came by way of a brutal body shot where Molina just barely beat the count. No way this goes the distance.

9:16 p.m.: John Molina Jr. and Josesito Lopez are kicking off the PPV. This should be an absolutely savage brawl and one that could be a "loser leaves town" kind of a match. This is the kind of fight to start a PPV.

Robert Guerrero gets by gritty Jerry Thomas

Result: 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92 were the scores but Thomas was no pushover for Guerrero. Obviously, Guerrero was a class above and proved it with his sharper punching and a more defined skill set, but Thomas was scrappy enough to keep himself in the fight. A strong ninth round by Thomas will likely be remembered and the reason why we see Thomas against another upper-tier opponent.

8:50 p.m.: It was a pretty methodical fight until the ninth round when Thomas woke up and went to work. Guererro should be up comfortably but the scrappy Thomas is certainly going to be around for another decent fight.

8:27 p.m.: Welcome, fight fans, to Sporting News' live coverage of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter. Getting a little bit of a late start due to the Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz 2 press conference running long, but we're ringside for the fourth round of Robert Guerrero (35-6-1, 20 KOs) taking on Jerry Thomas (14-1-1, eight KOs) on the FS1 undercard. Thomas has proven to be a tough customer thus far and is giving the Guerrero rejuvenation project all it can handle.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter fight card

Matchup Class Belt Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter Welterweight IBF, WBC Anthony Dirrell vs. David Benavidez Super middleweight WBC Mario Barrios vs. Batyr Akhmedov Jr. welterweight WBA (Regular) Josesito Lopez vs. John Molina Jr. welterweight ... Robert Guerrero vs. Jerry Thomas Welterweight ...

